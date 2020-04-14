Activewear company mass-producing masks during coronavirus pandemic: 'We have an obligation to give back'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rhoback Activewear co-founder Kevin Hubbard told "America's News HQ" Saturday that his company has to hire new employees to keep up with the "crazy" demand for the masks the company is producing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charlottesville, Va.-based company usually produces performance polos but shifted to making "victory masks" with American flags stitched on them, a throwback to the "victory" garments produced during World War I and World War II.

"We thought that if we put an American flag on the mask, it would encourage everyone to do their part, wear the masks, and help slow the spread," Hubbard said.

Hubbard said his company donated its first batch of masks to health care workers and then opened its supplies to people who wanted to buy masks for health professionals. Rhoback received thousands of orders after offering the masks to the general public.

Despite facing a 200 percent growth projection in 2020, Hubbard's company decided to price the masks at cost without making any profit.

Rhoback Activewear is also participating in Carts4Hearts, an effort by e-commerce brands to help during the pandemic. Hubbard told Fox News that he would offer online sales Thursday and donate part of the proceeds to groups helping people in their area.

"We believe that even though we're all small e-commerce businesses, that since we're still open, we have an obligation to give back," he said.