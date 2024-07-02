RFK Jr. reacts to Biden's 'alarming' debate performance: We need a president who's actually looking at reality

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. shared his concerns about President Biden’s mental acuity after his highly criticized performance last week at the CNN Presidential Debate in Atlanta.

RFK, Jr. told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum Tuesday on "The Story" that Biden’s debate performance was "alarming."

"This is the man who's going to be possibly woken up at 3:00 a.m. in the morning and have to make a decision within six minutes of waking up about whether to retaliate, whether to send a missile barrage onto the Russians," he said.

The Independent presidential candidate added that it’s not enough for the White House to lean on Biden’s record in office and dismiss concerns about his mental acuity. "We need a president who’s going to be thinking all the time," RFK, Jr. continued.

Biden addressed his debate performance over the weekend at a rally in North Carolina , saying he knows he’s "not a young man."

"I don’t walk as easily as I used to. I don’t talk as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to, but i know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong," he told supporters. "And I know how to do this job; I know how to get things done. And I know what millions of Americans know: When you get knocked down, you get back up."

The president has received calls for him to step down in the days following the CNN Presidential Debate. The New York Times reported Biden’s family urged him to stay in the 2024 race despite concerns about his cognitive ability.

RFK, Jr. said he hasn’t spoken with his family about their reactions to Biden’s performance, but on their listserv, a group email list, people were "shocked."

"There was real shock. You know, people during the debate were texting each other. People who have very, very strongly...the strongest support of President Biden [were] saying to each other, this is embarrassing . This is terrible," he recalled.

RFK, Jr. added that he believes the country is in a more dangerous and precarious situation since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

He pointed to the Russia-Ukraine war and China’s growing influence, saying the country needs a president who is "actually looking at reality and is, you know, is trying to adjust our reality to the facts."