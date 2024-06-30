After Biden's disastrous debate, campaign emails supporters on how to defend him: 'Bedwetting brigade'

The Biden campaign sent out an email to supporters detailing how they can respond to their friends who are critical of President Biden’s debate performance.

"If you’re like me, you’re getting lots of texts or calls from folks about the state of the race after Thursday," reads the email. "Maybe it was your panicked aunt, your MAGA uncle, or some self-important podcasters. It’s a tough position to be in, so I thought it might be helpful to send you a few responses."

The email comes after last week’s first presidential debate between Biden and former President Trump, which resulted in widespread criticism of the president's performance.

"This was a game-changing debate in the sense that right now, as we speak, there is a deep, a wide and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party. It started minutes into the debate and it continues right now," CNN's John King said shortly after the debate was over. "It involves party strategists, it involves elected officials, it involves fundraisers. And they‘re having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket, and they‘re having conversations about what they should do about it."

In the aftermath of Biden’s performance, calls for the president to step aside and allow for a different nominee have continued to intensify, including from within his own party.

While the campaign email acknowledges that "the debate started rough," it argued that the real takeaway was that "voters saw what a threat Donald Trump is to the country."

The email encourages supporters to forcefully push back against those calling on the president to drop out of the race, accusing such critics of being part of the "bedwetting brigade."

"That is the best possible way for Donald Trump to win and us to lose," the email argues. "Joe Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee, period. End of story. Voters voted. He won overwhelmingly."

The email goes on to argue that Biden dropping out "would lead to weeks of chaos," which would include "internal foodfighting" and "a bunch of candidates who limp into a brutal floor fight at the convention."

"All while Donald Trump has time to speak to American voters uncontested," the email continued. "All of that would be in service of a nominee who would go into a general election in the weakest possible position with zero dollars in their bank account. You want a highway to losing? It’s that."

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.