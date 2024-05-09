RFK Jr. accuses MSNBC host Ari Melber of adding to ‘vitriol’ in America during heated clash

MSNBC’s Ari Melber sparred with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, with the independent candidate for president insisting the host was adding to America’s "vitriol" by baiting him into badmouthing former President Trump.

Melber said people are concerned Kennedy is ignoring "the actual possible democracy and autocratic threat of Donald Trump if he wins again," because he fails to say if he agrees with Trump about pardoning January 6. Capitol rioters.

"I think both of them did bad things to our country," Kennedy told the MSNBC host of Trump and Biden before diving into both of his opponents piling up debt during their time in office.

"Neither of them can end the vitriol that you are trying to prop up right now," Kennedy added.

Melber shot back, "What have I said that’s been vitriolic?"

Kennedy suggested he was being forced to choose a side when it comes to Trump and Biden when Melber jumped in.

"You’re running for president, a big job, and I’m asking you about what people say about that," Melber said.

"You told me I would have the floor," Kennedy responded.

"But you just suggested that I am perpetuating vitriol and I asked you to substantiate that," Melber said as he appeared to grow heated. "What have I said, today, that is vitriolic?"

Kennedy said he believes America is "more vitriolic, more polarized, more poisonous," since the Civil War, and everything is amplified by social media.

"If someone doesn’t come along and say, ‘I’m not going to participate in that,’ even if people act crazy on both sides, I’m not going to be part of that craziness," Kennedy said.

Melber fired back, "But you’re not addressing the question I raised, and maybe you won’t."

Melber then reminded MSNBC viewers of Trump’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"You’re trying to get me to hate on President Trump," Kennedy said, suggesting that is an example of feeding into the vitriol.

"Not hate on him, I’m talking about what happened. They stormed the Capitol, they tried to overthrow the certification and the results of a lawful election," Melber said. "And Donald Trump is out here now saying he has, according to his lawyers, license to kill, license to coup, will pardon all those people… you seem to be saying discussing that is vitriolic, no, it’s not. Having a clear position on the peaceful transfer of power is a very low bar."

Melber, again, said people want to know Kennedy’s position on January 6 and whether he’s pardon those involved.

"Look, January 6 was a terrible time in our history, a terrible day. People committed terrible crimes, they committed violence against police officers, they broke into the Capitol, they stormed the capitol, they committed other crimes and a lot of people are in jail and they should be, so I condemn that," Kennedy said.

"But I’m not going to campaign based upon drumming up or amplifying people’s hatred toward each other," he added. "I think we need to start figuring out a way to find common ground."

The two then bickered once again, with Kennedy telling the MSNBC host his "job is to enflame."

"I don’t feel enflamed at all," Melber said.

Melber and Kennedy continued to argue, with the independent candidate eventually declaring he wouldn’t pardon anyone without looking at individual cases.