Retired general calls for US ground operation to seize Iranian island, cut off regime's 'economic lifeline'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg revealed a "boots on the ground" strategy to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and keep it open permanently.

The former commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne argued that troops need to be deployed to take key Iranian islands to break Iran’s control over the oil supply. Kellogg singled out Kharg Island, a vital hub in the Persian Gulf, as a key location for Iran’s oil exports.

"I'm a big believer in putting boots on the ground, not necessarily into Iran. But taking Kharg Island and also taking the Strait of Hormuz," Kellogg said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

He argued that taking Kharg Island would strip Tehran of its "economic lifeline" and ensure it could no longer hold the global economy hostage. He compared the strategy to tactics used by the Roman legions, noting air and sea power alone can take the military only so far.

AMB. GORDON SONDLAND: THE TRUTH ABOUT IRAN'S 'IMMINENT THREAT' THAT POLITICIANS HATE TO ADMIT

"Over time, over history, the only way you solve a solution is to put boots on the ground and control the environment," said Kellogg, who served last year as President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine.

IRAN REGIME COULD 'FALL PRETTY SOON,' VICTOR DAVIS HANSON SAYS, AS GLOBAL TIDE TURNS

"You can do certain things from the air, you can do things from sea, but there's time you have to occupy land."

Kellogg acknowledged there’s "always risk involved" when deploying troops but said American service members are ready to take on the threat. He said it’s a necessary step to weaken Iran’s control over global markets.

"They’ve got the ability to do it, the amphibious ready groups of the Marines, they can open up the lower half of the strait," Kellogg said.

TRUMP’S IRAN STRATEGY SHOWCASES ‘DOCTRINE OF UNPREDICTABILITY’ AMID STRIKE THREATS AND SUDDEN PAUSE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"And then I turn around to maybe the 82nd Airborne Division or Rangers or somebody like that to take Kharg Island. I would be able to control, basically, the oil outflow of Iran," he added.

Kellogg said the operation would give the United States "leverage" to negotiate an end to hostilities.

The proposal comes as Trump delayed his 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to clear the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he directed the Department of Defense to pause attacks on Iran’s power infrastructure for five days while U.S. and Iranian negotiators hold talks.