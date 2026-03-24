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War With Iran

Retired general calls for US ground operation to seize Iranian island, cut off regime's 'economic lifeline'

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg says elite US units should occupy Kharg Island, take control of Strait of Hormuz

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
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Gen. Kellogg breaks down Trump’s ‘boots on the ground’ options in Iran conflict Video

Gen. Kellogg breaks down Trump’s ‘boots on the ground’ options in Iran conflict

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg (Ret.) analyzes U.S. efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic importance of Kharg Island, and potential ground troop scenarios on ‘Fox & Friends.’

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Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg revealed a "boots on the ground" strategy to forcibly reopen the Strait of Hormuz and keep it open permanently.

The former commander of the Army's 82nd Airborne argued that troops need to be deployed to take key Iranian islands to break Iran’s control over the oil supply. Kellogg singled out Kharg Island, a vital hub in the Persian Gulf, as a key location for Iran’s oil exports.

"I'm a big believer in putting boots on the ground, not necessarily into Iran. But taking Kharg Island and also taking the Strait of Hormuz," Kellogg said Tuesday on "Fox & Friends."

He argued that taking Kharg Island would strip Tehran of its "economic lifeline" and ensure it could no longer hold the global economy hostage. He compared the strategy to tactics used by the Roman legions, noting air and sea power alone can take the military only so far.

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U.S. sailor signals helicopter launch on USS Gerald R. Ford.

A U.S. sailor signals the launch of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford while supporting Operation Epic Fury at sea on Feb. 28. (U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

"Over time, over history, the only way you solve a solution is to put boots on the ground and control the environment," said Kellogg, who served last year as President Donald Trump's special envoy to Ukraine.

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"You can do certain things from the air, you can do things from sea, but there's time you have to occupy land."

Trump monitors military operation against Iran.

President Donald Trump sits at a table monitoring military operations during Operation Epic Fury against Iran at the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 2. (The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Kellogg acknowledged there’s "always risk involved" when deploying troops but said American service members are ready to take on the threat. He said it’s a necessary step to weaken Iran’s control over global markets.

"They’ve got the ability to do it, the amphibious ready groups of the Marines, they can open up the lower half of the strait," Kellogg said.

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A satellite image of Iranian oil infrastructure on Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, Feb. 25. (2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters)

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"And then I turn around to maybe the 82nd Airborne Division or Rangers or somebody like that to take Kharg Island. I would be able to control, basically, the oil outflow of Iran," he added.

Kellogg said the operation would give the United States "leverage" to negotiate an end to hostilities. 

The proposal comes as Trump delayed his 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to clear the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, he directed the Department of Defense to pause attacks on Iran’s power infrastructure for five days while U.S. and Iranian negotiators hold talks.

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Madison is a writer for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.

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