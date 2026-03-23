Trump’s Iran strategy showcases ‘doctrine of unpredictability’ amid strike threats and sudden pause

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President Donald Trump paused planned U.S. strikes on Iran just hours before a self-imposed deadline, citing diplomatic progress that Tehran immediately denied, even as U.S. forces continued moving into position, a split signal that leaves the next move uncertain.

The move creates a narrow five-day window in which the administration is signaling diplomacy while preserving the ability to strike, raising the stakes for whether talks materialize — or whether the delay simply sets up near-term escalation.

The abrupt shift follows a weekend ultimatum in which Trump warned the U.S. would begin targeting Iran’s power infrastructure if the Strait of Hormuz was not reopened, a threat that rattled global oil markets and heightened fears of imminent conflict.

By Monday morning, however, Trump announced a five-day delay, pointing to what he described as "very good and productive conversations" tied to a broader framework that includes nuclear disarmament.

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The rapid shift from ultimatum to pause in less than 48 hours resets the clock, opening a five-day window for diplomacy before a decision on strikes.

The whiplash shift, from strike threat to sudden pause, adds to the uncertainty around Washington’s next move.

The White House and the Iranian mission to the United Nations could not immediately be reached for comment.

Iranian officials quickly rejected the claim that negotiations were underway, dismissing Trump’s comments as "psychological warfare" and accusing Washington of using the appearance of diplomacy to buy time.

Even as the White House points to diplomacy, the Pentagon has continued to expand its military footprint in the region.

In recent days, thousands of U.S. Marines have been deployed aboard amphibious warships, adding rapid-strike and ground-operation capabilities near Iran, with additional naval assets positioned to support escalation if ordered.

The posture suggests the United States is maintaining, and in some cases increasing, its readiness to act, even as Trump signals a potential opening for negotiations.

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Iranian officials argue the two tracks are linked.

Tehran has accused Washington of using talk of diplomacy to influence oil markets and buy time for military repositioning, deepening uncertainty over whether the pause reflects a genuine diplomatic opening or a temporary delay before further action.

The dual-track approach is also being echoed by key U.S. allies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that Trump sees "an opportunity to leverage the substantial achievements" of recent military operations to advance war objectives through a potential agreement.

"At the same time, we continue to strike both in Iran and in Lebanon," Netanyahu said.

Some analysts say the approach reflects a strategy of applying military pressure while testing whether diplomacy produces concessions.

"I think that there’s definitely a method to the president’s decision-making here," Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told Fox News Digital.

"He is testing to see what concessions the Iranian regime would be prepared to make," Brodsky said. "The president can be testing diplomacy. The president can also be buying time. … All these things can be true at the same time. It’s not either-or."

Still, Brodsky expressed skepticism that the current moment will produce a breakthrough.

"I remain skeptical that we’re anywhere near a point where the Iranian regime will make significant concessions," he said.

With the five-day window now underway, attention is shifting to what comes next.

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If negotiations fail to materialize, the administration could move forward with the strikes it has already threatened or escalate to a ground operation — with forces now in position to carry them out. If talks do take shape, the pause could mark the start of a broader diplomatic effort.

A central unresolved issue is Iran’s nuclear stockpile, which Trump and Israeli officials have signaled remains a key objective of the operation. Securing or neutralizing highly enriched uranium could prove critical in determining whether the conflict moves toward a diplomatic resolution or further military action.

In the coming days, key indicators will include whether any indirect talks emerge through intermediaries, whether U.S. force posture continues to expand, and whether Iran takes steps to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or signals willingness to negotiate.