Ret. Admiral McRaven applauds Biden's summit with China's Xi, calls dialogue a 'good start'

Retired Admiral William McRaven touted President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping for their recent virtual summit, calling the dialogue a "good start." He joined "America's Newsroom" on Wednesday to discuss the meeting, touting the pair for their efforts despite the fact "strategic ambiguity" has often tainted bilateral relations.

BIDEN, XI AGREE TO ARMS TALKS AS CHINA LOOKS TO BOLSTER NUCLEAR ARSENAL

RET ADMIRAL WILLIAM MCRAVEN: I mean, the good news is Biden had a conversation with Xi, and I think that was important. Frankly, I think they have stumbled a little bit from the get-go when the Biden administration had their first meeting in Anchorage. That did not go particularly well, but I think they're starting to get their feet up under them in terms of the national security approach. I applaud both Xi and Biden for coming together to discuss this. Did we make any progress? Probably not, but the dialogue alone is a good start. You know, we have always had this kind of strategic ambiguity when it comes to our discussions with China. Now, the president let the cat out of the bag a little bit the other day when he said that we would defend Taiwan. That has not been our policy, but and of course, White House kind of backtracked on that a little bit. But I do think the dialogue is good.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: