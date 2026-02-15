James Carville launches expletive-filled rant predicting Democrats will beat the GOP's 'f------ a----'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Longtime Democratic strategist James Carville unleashed an expletive-filled rant on Saturday, arguing that the Democratic Party will win the next two elections and defeat the GOP "motherf------."

Carville closed a short video to his "Politics War Room" podcast, insisting that the Democratic Party needs to embrace a sense of "gallows humor" and "laugh heartily" at Republicans ahead of the midterm elections.

"I know we all got to get through this with difficult times, but never forget it's Mardi Gras," Carville said. "And never forget that if we don't develop a sense of, I don't know, you call it gallows humor, then the b------- have won."

He continued, "But they're not gonna beat us because we're going to laugh at these motherf------ and we're going to do it a lot, and we're gonna laugh heartily, and we're gonna laugh out loud and then we’re gonna beat their f------ a---- come November and the November after that. God bless the United States of America. God bless the decent citizens that live in this country. And f--- all these a------- in the White House."

Carville previously wrote in an Oct. 2024 New York Times guest essay that he was "certain" former Vice President Kamala Harris would win the 2024 presidential election.

"America, it will all be OK. Ms. Harris will be elected the next president of the United States. Of this, I am certain," Carville wrote.

He added, "I refuse to believe that the same country that has time and again overcome its mistakes to bend its future toward justice will make the same mistake twice. America overcame Mr. Trump in 2020. I know that we know we are better than this."

In November, Carville declared that he would bet money on the Democratic Party retaking the White House, House and Senate by 2028.

"I'm going to tell you what's going to happen. A Democrat is going to be elected in 2028. You know that. I know that," he said. "The Democratic president is going to announce a special transition advisory committee on the reform of the Supreme Court."