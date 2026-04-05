Inside the daring rescue of airman behind enemy lines: How CIA assisted with 'deception campaign'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The "daring" U.S. military rescue of a "seriously wounded" airman is being hailed as an American success story, as President Donald Trump announced "we got him!" and detailed the "AMAZING show of bravery and talent," turning a potential American setback into a show of might.

Details about the rescue are trickling in, including senior administration officials telling Fox News how the CIA deflected enemy attention with a "deception campaign."

The CIA spread word in Iran through multiple sources that U.S. forces had already found the second of two airmen who ejected from their F-15e, and were moving him out of Iran in a maritime exfiltration elsewhere, sources told Fox News, but that was designed to buy time to find the stranded weapons system officer.

The CIA picked up a distress signal, passing the intelligence on to the Pentagon and White House, which ordered the immediate rescue mission, according to sources.

MORNING GLORY: PRESIDENT TRUMP IS ON THE CUSP OF A HISTORIC ACHIEVEMENT

There was initial fear the "beacon signal" was an Iranian "trap," sources said.

"There was a lot at stake here," the source said.

Once the CIA confirmed Saturday morning that this was not an Iranian trap, the missing airman was located using advanced technical capabilities.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe informed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan "Raizin'" Caine and, ultimately, Trump.

"Within eight hours, we had planes in motion," the source said. "Within almost 12 hours we were on the ground in Iran.

TRUMP TELLS 'STRANGE' IRANIAN NEGOTIATORS TO 'GET SERIOUS SOON' OR 'IT WON'T BE PRETTY'

"We've seen before what they do with prisoners. We were going to expend every effort to make sure we got to him first."

The U.S. used MQ9 Reaper drones to protect the area around where the airman was hiding and fired on anything that came close to that area and any area where U.S. forces were operating to prevent crowds or any Iranians from approaching, sources confirmed to Fox News.

"We executed multiple large-scale strikes in the surrounding area using every tactical jet in the U.S. inventory and B-1 Bombers to keep him safe," according to a senior US official.

Trump saluted the complex operation to exfiltrate the "highly respected colonel."

"We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," Trump wrote Sunday morning on Truth Social, announcing an Oval Office news conference set for 1 p.m. ET Monday. "The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close."

MORNING GLORY: WHAT WILL DONALD TRUMP'S LEGACY BE AS A WARTIME PRESIDENT?

"This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to 'man and equipment.' It just doesn’t happen!" Trump said. "The second raid came after the first one, where we rescued the pilot in broad daylight, also unusual, spending seven hours over Iran. An AMAZING show of bravery and talent by all!"

One night earlier, Trump hailed "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History."

"My fellow Americans, over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History, for one of our incredible Crew Member Officers, who also happens to be a highly respected Colonel, and who I am thrilled to let you know is now SAFE and SOUND!" Trump wrote Saturday night on Truth Social.

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies, who were getting closer and closer by the hour, but was never truly alone because his Commander in Chief, Secretary of War, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and fellow Warfighters were monitoring his location 24 hours a day, and diligently planning for his rescue," he said.

The injured airman was the second of two crew members from the warplane Iran claimed it had brought down with its air defenses on Friday.

Several aircraft were destroyed during the U.S. rescue mission, Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards claimed Sunday according to the Tasnim news agency. An Iranian military spokesperson said a C-130 military transport plane and two Black Hawk helicopters were among the downed craft.

TRUMP ORDERS WAR DEPT TO POSTPONE STRIKES ON IRANIAN ENERGY SITES, CITING 'PRODUCTIVE' TALKS TO END WAR

Israeli intelligence had assisted the CIA in determining the location of the missing WSO and removing doubt of Iranian "trap," halting its attacks in the area to facilitate the mission, an Israeli security official told Reuters.

"All Israelis rejoice in the incredible rescue of a brave American pilot by America's dauntless warriors," Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a statement Sunday morning. "This proves that when free societies muster their courage and their resolve, they can confront seemingly insurmountable odds and overcome the forces of darkness and terror."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The weekend rescue left Trump resolute in swift and decisive victory amid a 10-day deadline to reopen the Hormuz Strait to oil tankers, issuing a stunning expletive-laced warning Sunday morning.

"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "There will be nothing like it!!!

"Open the F--in’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah," he added.

Fox News' Jennifer Griffin, Trey Yingst and Reuters contributed to this report.