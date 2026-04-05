Trump calls rescue of downed Air Force airman an 'Easter Miracle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump hailed the rescue of a missing U.S. airman from a downed F-15E in Iran as an "Easter Miracle," after U.S. forces recovered the second crew member following a high-risk mission behind enemy lines.

"The rescue was an Easter Miracle. The enemy was large and violent. The rescuers were brilliant, strong, decisive, and as cool as anyone can be," Trump told NBC host Kristen Welker. "Such a rescue has never happened before in so violent an enemy territory. It is usually not done because it is considered not doable."

The rescue followed the downing of the F-15, which triggered a multi-day search operation inside Iran. U.S. forces had already recovered the first crew member before locating the second, who had been missing in mountainous terrain as large numbers of Iranian forces searched the area.

US PILOT RESCUED FROM DOWNED F-15E FIGHTER JET IN IRAN, SEARCH FOR SECOND CREW MEMBER ONGOING

In a public statement announcing the successful recovery, Trump characterized the operation as one of the most daring in U.S. military history and provided an update on the airman’s condition.

"Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History. He is injured, but he will be just fine," Trump said. "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close."

Trump also highlighted the operational risks involved, stressing that missions of this kind are rarely attempted due to the danger to both personnel and equipment.

WHAT B-52 BOMBERS BRING TO IRAN FIGHT — AND WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE WAR

"This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.’ It just doesn’t happen," he said.

He revealed that the earlier rescue of the first crew member had been deliberately withheld from public disclosure in order to protect the second operation, suggesting coordination across multiple high-risk missions.

"This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation," Trump said.

Trump described the dual recovery as historically significant, saying the United States had accomplished something not previously seen in modern military operations.

TRUMP SAYS IRAN ‘NO LONGER A THREAT’ AFTER 32 DAYS — OUTLINES NEXT PHASE OF US WAR

"This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory," he said.

He framed the mission as a broader demonstration of U.S. military capability, pointing to the lack of American casualties and what he described as dominance in the operational environment.

"The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, shows overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies," Trump said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

He also called for unity in response to the operation, arguing that the rescue should be a moment of shared national pride across political lines.

"This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around," Trump said. "We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World."