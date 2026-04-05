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Trump calls rescue of downed Air Force airman an 'Easter Miracle'

Trump praises the recovery of a U.S. airman from inside Iran as a historic rescue, calling it an 'Easter Miracle'

CJ Womack By CJ Womack Fox News
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US rescues missing airman deep in Iran Video

US rescues missing airman deep in Iran

Retired Navy Captain Brent Sadler joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' discussing the training and process behind the extraction of two U.S. airmen that were in a downed F-15E deep inside Iran.

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President Donald Trump hailed the rescue of a missing U.S. airman from a downed F-15E in Iran as an "Easter Miracle," after U.S. forces recovered the second crew member following a high-risk mission behind enemy lines.

"The rescue was an Easter Miracle. The enemy was large and violent. The rescuers were brilliant, strong, decisive, and as cool as anyone can be," Trump told NBC host Kristen Welker. "Such a rescue has never happened before in so violent an enemy territory. It is usually not done because it is considered not doable."

The rescue followed the downing of the F-15, which triggered a multi-day search operation inside Iran. U.S. forces had already recovered the first crew member before locating the second, who had been missing in mountainous terrain as large numbers of Iranian forces searched the area.

Trump on Air Force One

President Donald Trump, White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff andSecretary Pete Hegseth listen to a reporter's question while traveling aboard Air Force One, March 7, 2026. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

US PILOT RESCUED FROM DOWNED F-15E FIGHTER JET IN IRAN, SEARCH FOR SECOND CREW MEMBER ONGOING

In a public statement announcing the successful recovery, Trump characterized the operation as one of the most daring in U.S. military history and provided an update on the airman’s condition.

"Over the past several hours, the United States Military pulled off one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in U.S. History. He is injured, but he will be just fine," Trump said. "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran. The Iranian Military was looking hard, in big numbers, and getting close."

Trump also highlighted the operational risks involved, stressing that missions of this kind are rarely attempted due to the danger to both personnel and equipment.

ships in Arabian Gulf

Fishing boats dot the sea as cargo ships, in the background, sail through the Arabian Gulf toward the Strait of Hormuz off the United Arab Emirates. (AP Photo)

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"This type of raid is seldom attempted because of the danger to ‘man and equipment.’ It just doesn’t happen," he said.

He revealed that the earlier rescue of the first crew member had been deliberately withheld from public disclosure in order to protect the second operation, suggesting coordination across multiple high-risk missions.

"This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardize our second rescue operation," Trump said.

Trump described the dual recovery as historically significant, saying the United States had accomplished something not previously seen in modern military operations.

Trump and oil tanker passing through Hormuz Strait split

President Donald Trump called on the nations of the world to summon some "delayed courage" and "just take" the Strait of Hormuz. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters; Benoit Tessier/Reuters)

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"This is the first time in military memory that two U.S. Pilots have been rescued, separately, deep in Enemy Territory," he said.

He framed the mission as a broader demonstration of U.S. military capability, pointing to the lack of American casualties and what he described as dominance in the operational environment.

"The fact that we were able to pull off both of these operations, without a SINGLE American killed, or even wounded, shows overwhelming Air Dominance and Superiority over the Iranian skies," Trump said.

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He also called for unity in response to the operation, arguing that the rescue should be a moment of shared national pride across political lines.

"This is a moment that ALL Americans, Republican, Democrat, and everyone else, should be proud of and united around," Trump said. "We truly have the best, most professional, and lethal Military in the History of the World."

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CJ Womack is an associate editor at Fox News.

CJ joined Fox News Digital's team in 2026, which highlights the vital role journalism plays in shaping politics and culture. He has years of experience analyzing and reporting on the news media.

CJ graduated from Long Beach State University in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a minor in Journalism. 

Story tips can be sent to cj.womack@fox.com, and you can follow on Twitter.

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