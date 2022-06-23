Republicans demand Biden admin pay back Texans for operation to deal with 'border catastrophe'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Republican lawmakers Pat Fallon and August Pfluger said Thursday they are proposing federal legislation to reimburse tax dollars to Texans after the state was forced to step up border security through Operation Lone Star.

The House members joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss "The Lone Star Reimbursement Act," which they say is needed as a result of the Biden administration creating a "border catastrophe."

ICE NABS 119 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS, MOST WITH PRIOR CONVICTIONS, WHO HAD RE-ENTERED AFTER BEING DEPORTED

Fallon explained why he introduced the legislation, arguing "the federal government has abdicated their responsibility to secure the border, so Texas has stepped up."

"It costs $1.4 billion. So Texas shouldn't be disproportionately punished because Joe Biden has made every state a border state. So this bill would reimburse Texas justly for the expense of doing the federal government's work," he said.

The bill would reimburse the state for the operation announced by Gov. Greg Abbott last year which has surged law enforcement to the Texas-Mexico border to stop the flood of illegal immigration.

The bill cites estimates that the Texas Military has so far apprehended and referred over 134,000 illegal immigrants to law enforcement, and has turned back or denied crossing to over 16,000 migrants.

The bill would make $1.4 billion available to Texas for its FY 2021 and FY 2022 costs. The lawmakers supporting the bill say that because the job of securing the border is that of the federal government, states that take that responsibility should be reimbursed by the federal government.

Pfluger emphasized the bill would reimburse the state of Texas for "expenses, lodging, operations … everything that it takes for them to deploy down to the southern border and do something that is not their primary duty."

Pfluger also argued that part of the reason Rep. Mayra Flores was elected is because Texans have become "sick and tired of Biden not protecting communities."

Fallon said the situation is no longer just a crisis, but a "border catastrophe."

"What we need to do is re-implement Trump-era policies, [Remain in Mexico]. If you claim asylum, you will wait in Mexico while your claim is adjudicated. Build the wall and deport particularly criminal elements back to their home countries."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Pfluger concluded by applauding Border Patrol and their efforts to secure the border and do the job the Biden administration has neglected.

"President Joe Biden has led us into these crises. And I think the American public is going to speak loud and clear in November, just like they did with for his election this past week."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.

