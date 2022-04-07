Republicans have 'come around' to not having to vote 'for every single' SCOTUS nominee: Severino

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judicial Crisis Network President Carrie Severino broke down Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation Thursday on "Your World."

CARRIE SEVERINO: Republicans have come around to the idea the Democrats have known for now several decades, which is that they don't have to just vote for every single nominee [who] comes along, that actually the judicial philosophy of the nominee does matter. And for most of the Republican GOP members, her claiming not to have a philosophy at all, the real concerns about her sentencing practices, et cetera, were enough to … raise real concerns about her candidacy for the Supreme Court. At the end of the day, though, because there are 50 Democrats and Vice President Harris as the tie vote breaker, she was going to be confirmed.

[P]ractically speaking, she didn't answer a lot of questions thoroughly. She said she didn't know about a lot of things. She just simply didn't want to go on the record saying things, and she was largely given a pass by that. … There was a calculation, and she knew she could kind of say, "Oh, I don't have a judicial philosophy" and give kind of vague answers to things, and that she would still get those votes because the Democrats were basically guaranteed to vote for anyone [whom] Joe Biden nominated. She has major support from the big heavy hitter dark money groups in the left that have funded … upwards of a billion dollars … for Democrat campaigns. They're going to support the nominee put forward by this group.

