Republican lawmaker's campaign office, pro-life center vandalized: 'Domestic terrorist group'

A Michigan lawmaker witnessed his office and a pro-life center vandalized by a pro-abortion group.

"It was defaced with spray paint. Of course, they signed their signature Jane’s Revenge. They kicked in all of our windows. Our front door just made a significant mess, but made a point that they were opposed to the fact that we stand for life," Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., told "Fox & Friends."

Walberg said Friday it is a "shame to see the culture of death and violence continue to grow" in the U.S.

"And I think as a result of the loss of and understanding of the true sanctity of life," Walberg said.

The vandalism appears to be linked to the pro-choice extremist group Jane’s Revenge , Fox News Digital has learned.

Fox News Digital received exclusive photos from Walberg , showing the damage done to the office building they share with the pro-life organization Jackson Right to Life.

Walberg said vandalized buildings can be repaired, however, what makes him "nervous" about the incident is the morals and values of those who are encouraging this kind of behavior.

"I would call them a domestic terrorist group," Walberg said.

"And when you have our attorney general in this country that's unwilling to push back on them, even as they demonstrate in front of justices of the Supreme Court houses and threaten them."

