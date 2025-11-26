Republican combat veterans urge troops to ‘stand strong’ after Democrats’ ‘illegal orders’ message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican combat veterans in Congress urged service members to "stand strong" for law and order in a response video to Democratic lawmakers' message to troops about disobeying "illegal" orders.

"I’ve flown combat missions, and I know what happens when people disobey an order," Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, said Tuesday on "Hannity."

"This cannot happen to the men and women who are serving right now."

Nunn, a combat veteran, was among those featured in the Republican-led video urging service members to reject the message released by the Democrats.

Republicans argue the Democrats’ video risks undermining the military’s chain of command, while the Democrats insist they were simply reminding service members not to carry out "illegal" actions.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has called on the military to investigate Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., one of the Democrats featured in the video. Kelly served as a captain in the Navy before he ran for office.

Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., a Gulf War veteran, specifically criticized Kelly’s role in the video.

"What he said was egregious for multiple reasons," McCormick told "Hannity."

"I thought it was very dishonest of him to say, ‘We have your back.’ No, they don’t," he added, calling the Democrats’ video "absolutely political."

Along with the Department of War, the FBI said it’s scheduling interviews with the six lawmakers involved in the video.

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., who posted the video, wrote on X, "The President directing the FBI to target us is exactly why we made this video in the first place."

"He believes in weaponizing the federal government against his perceived enemies and does not believe laws apply to him or his Cabinet."

Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Dakota Meyer called the video "unacceptable," warning it could have "catastrophic" consequences on "The Story" Tuesday.

"The question that needs to be asked to all of them is, do you just not trust our men and women in uniform anymore? Is that the issue or is it the fact that you don't like what the president's doing?"