FBI scheduling interviews with 6 lawmakers who encouraged military members to refuse 'illegal orders'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI and Department of Justice have contacted Capitol Police to schedule interviews with the six members of Congress who appeared in a controversial video urging service members to ignore orders they may deem illegal, Fox News has learned.

Last week, a group of Democratic lawmakers with military and intelligence backgrounds, including Sen. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.; Sen. Mark Kelly , D-Ariz.; Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa.; Rep. Maggie Goodlander, D-N.H.; Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-Pa.; and Rep. Jason Crow released a video directed at service members and intelligence officers stating: "Our laws are clear. You can refuse illegal orders."

In response to the video, President Donald Trump said the lawmakers should be arrested and tried for "seditious behavior."

"SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!" he said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.