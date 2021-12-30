Reporters mocked for boasting about obtaining COVID rapid tests

Reporters touting their newly obtained COVID-19 at-home rapid tests are drawing mockery as Americans grapple with a testing shortage and a surge of virus cases.

The Washington Post's Seung Min Kim, who's also a CNN analyst, tweeted Thursday, "it feels like my birthday," along with a CVS bag of a half-dozen antigen home tests, explaining in a follow-up that as a White House reporter she's "strongly advised" take them before attending presidential events or briefings.

That followed CNN's Chris Cillizza calling a box of COVID tests a "Post-Christmas gift to myself" earlier this week.

As the virus wave powered by the omicron variant of the virus sweeps through the United States, the country has grappled with a nationwide testing shortage, leading to criticism of the Biden administration being caught flat-footed. Long lines at pharmacies and drive-through COVID testing sites have underscored the staying power of the virus, entering its third year of disrupting life around the globe.

STATES SCRAMBLE TO ORDER COVID TESTS IN CRITICAL WEEKS AHEAD OF BIDEN ADMIN'S 2022 RAPID TEST DISTRIBUTION

Kim and Cillizza came under fire for their social media posture.

"That mix of professional image and personal diary ain't great for the profession," Tablet's Noam Blum wrote.

This all comes as the omicron variant as been revealed to be less mild than earlier variants of the virus, and more Americans seem to be accepting the virus' endemic nature and living accordingly.

President Biden promised to make 500 million coronavirus tests available to Americans free of charge, but the administration has not yet signed a contract to buy the tests and has not said when the tests will be delivered.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.