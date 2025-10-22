Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Fox Nation

Reporter recalls chaos outside Biden White House as cocaine mystery unfolded

D.C. journalist Andrew Leyden recounts the confusion and radio chatter that followed the discovery of cocaine inside the White House

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
close
'Something big was going on': Journalist recalls noticing Hazmat team at White House during cocaine incident Video

'Something big was going on': Journalist recalls noticing Hazmat team at White House during cocaine incident

Freelance journalist Andrew Leyden provides his personal account of the day a small bag of cocaine was discovered at the White House during the Biden administration.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Independent journalist Andrew Leyden's casual bike ride through the nation's capital took an unexpected turn in July 2023 when he noticed hazmat fire trucks approaching the area around the White House. 

"Something big was going on, something bigger than normal," Leyden said in the new Fox Nation special, "Cocaine at 1600."

50 CENT PARTNERS WITH FOX NATION TO TAKE ON TRUE CRIME WITH NEW SERIES THIS SEPTEMBER

Exterior of the White House

The White House, seen from the park side on Oct. 25, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The "something bigger" was a small baggie of white powder identified as cocaine. 

That baggie would become the source of speculation for some time, as the Trump administration now takes another look into the case that was shuttered during former President Joe Biden's term. That incident, and the mysteries surrounding it, are the focus of "Cocaine at 1600." 

The show investigates who brought the substance into the White House in the first place and incorporates stories and perspectives like Leyden's to explore the incident in detail.

NEWLY UNCOVERED TED BUNDY FOOTAGE EXPOSES THE MULTI-STATE EFFORT TO CAPTURE THE INFAMOUS SERIAL KILLER

White House cocaine photo

A photo of the baggie of cocaine discovered in the White House in July 2023. (U.S. Secret Service)

A source close to the investigation has confirmed to Fox Nation that a guest in the White House found the baggie and alerted the Secret Service, which in turn called the D.C. Fire Department.

"There are hazmat incidents at the White House every week outside with backpacks and usually the Secret Service handles that on their own," Leyden explained.

"They can see it's a backpack, they maybe bring their dogs up, the firemen don't even come nearby, [the hazmat teams are] not even needed."

But, when hazmat teams went into the perimeter and down West Executive, he knew something was amiss.

Leyden, who usually carries a scanner with him, said the fire department would typically make hazardous material calls on an encrypted channel, meaning no one can hear them.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

Jimmy Reacts To The Latest Revelation In The WH Cocaine Investigation On 'Fox & Friends' Video

However, this call went out on a publicly open channel. Despite not knowing about the discovery of cocaine in the building, Leyden described spending approximately an hour on the scene, hearing chaotic radio calls amid the chaos. 

"Cocaine at 1600" is available now on Fox Nation. 

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox Nation personalities.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.

Close modal

Continue