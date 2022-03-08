Reporter mocked for tweeting out Gov. DeSantis' roast of his question about so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A local Florida NBC reporter is being mocked for tweeting out his own roasting by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over criticism of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill that prohibits discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools for children in kindergarten through third grade.

WFLA's Evan Donovan confronted DeSantis during a Monday press conference over the bill, referring to it as the "Don't Say Gay" bill, a name coined by critics of the legislation that, according to its sponsor, "Defines that there are certain instructions related to gender and sexual orientation that are just not appropriate at certain ages."

DeSantis roasted Donovan over the question, asking where the words "Don't Say Gay" were in the bill and accusing him of "peddling false narratives." Donovan then tweeted a video clip of the exchange, oddly appearing proud of it despite the tongue lashing.

Critics quickly took to social media to mock Donovan, with some questioning why he would tweet his own roasting, and others accusing him of adopting the talking points of those opposed to the bill.

"It’s interesting how the media seamlessly and automatically adopts all the talking points of @GovRonDeSantis critics, isn’t it?" DeSantis' press secretary Christina Pushaw responded.

She also thanked Donovan for sharing the clip.

"This is an awesome clip Evan, one of the best moments of the press conference today," Pushaw tweeted. "Thanks for posting it!"

"Watching DeSantis demolish myths perpetuated by the media and progressives (but I repeat myself) with controlled courage is very refreshing," one critic wrote, while others praised DeSantis for his response.

"I've never seen a 'reporter' share himself getting owned quite this bad," wrote another critic.

Others continued piling on Donovan, referring to his tweet as a "self-own," and "journalists posting their Ls."

The bill passed the Florida state Senate Tuesday and, once signed into law by DeSantis, will go into effect on July 1.