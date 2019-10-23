Watch: Reporter forced to dodge unwanted kiss from fan ahead of NFL game

PointsBet Sportsbook reporter Erin Kate Dolan tweeted about her outrage after a man tried to kiss her before a football game on Monday.

Video of the incident showed a man wearing a Patriots jersey and leaning in to kiss Dolan. Dolan quickly turned and started walking away while smiling.

"I laughed off this fan trying to kiss me at MNF, but I was PISSED!" she tweeted on Thursday. "I’m not the first broadcaster to experience this & I won’t be the last, unfortunately."

She said that being a broadcast journalist isn't as glamorous as many think. "Some assume being on camera is glamorous. Sometimes it’s not," she tweeted.

Dolan added that she loved her job, but that this was a trying moment for her. "I truly love what I do, but this field can test you," she said.

PointsBet Sportsbook similarly denounced the attempted kiss on Twitter and said it would temporarily refrain from sending reporters into situations like that.

"There is simply no place for this. Erin, and all other broadcasters, should never have to endure this type of behavior," the outlet tweeted. "Until we can make sure this can’t happen again, we are not sending our reporters into situations such as these moving forward."