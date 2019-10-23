Republican 2020 candidate slams 'out of control' Trump after his attack on GOP critics

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, a 2020 Republican presidential candidate, called President Trump "completely unacceptable" and rejected his claim GOP lawmakers who don't support him are "human scum."

Weld, who was 2016 Libertarian presidential nominee Gary Johnson's running mate, told Neil Cavuto Wednesday on "Your World" he is also seeing electoral headway in New Hampshire ahead of that state's 2020 primary.

"I think the president is too out of control for this country," he said.

"Things are moving in New Hampshire. I came up 28 points against the president in a head-to-head in the last 30 days... The president doesn't help himself when he goes three-for-three on making America look like an unreliable ally."

In that regard, Weld claimed Trump has weakened America's standing in the world through his treatment of the Kurds in the Middle East, Ukraine, and most recently Iran.

Weld claimed the president is "begging" to get back to the negotiating table with Tehran.

He later laughed heartily when Cavuto asked about the president's recent tweets -- one of which claimed Republicans who don't support him are "human scum," and another that labeled frequent critic Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, a "pompous ass."

"I think that he just is so unreliable and just can't stick to a story, and particularly not a true story," he said.

Regarding his primary battle with Trump, Weld said he is honing in on both New Hampshire and Super Tuesday states.

He rejected the claim his candidacy could be seen as hurting the Republican Party.

"They say everyone's got to be loyal and rally around the flag [but] too often, particularly in Washington, D.C., loyalty is nothing but an excuse for doing the wrong thing," he said.

He called progressive Democratic presidential hopefuls Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., "not currently electable in the United States," but added Trump's reelection would be "perhaps a bigger risk than those two Democrats -- who would not be able to get anything through Congress."

During the interview, Weld and Cavuto also discussed whether his focus on New Hampshire has parallels to then-Sen. Eugene McCarthy's, D-Minn., surprise primary performance there in 1968 -- which lead incumbent President Lyndon Johnson to later drop out of the race. The 1968 Democratic nomination eventually went to Johnson's vice president, Hubert H. Humphrey.

"I'm looking for 50 percent, not 40 percent. Pat Buchanan got 37, Gene McCarthy got 41 and they knocked people out of the race, but I have in mind Super Tuesday," Weld said.