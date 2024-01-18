Reporter who confronted John Kerry over carbon footprint says he wouldn't answer 'the most basic question'

The reporter who confronted Biden's climate czar, John Kerry, in Davos, Switzerland over his own carbon footprint spoke out Thursday about why he believes Kerry's defensive response was hypocritical as he continues to peddle "climate alarmism" around the globe.

Avi Yemini is a reporter with the independent outlet Rebel News, and he joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he thinks Kerry calling his face-to-face question "stupid" was "ironic."

"It was so ironic that he called it a stupid question because I think… it shows how out of touch he is and how out of touch all of them are, because that's probably the most basic question that the average Joe I imagine in America, I know certainly in Australia, are asking like, ‘why are you such a hypocrite?’" Yemini said.

"They certainly don't practice what they preach," he continued.

Yemini asked Kerry on Tuesday, "What's the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Do you think it's worth it — peasants paying for your crimes?"

"That's a stupid question," Kerry shot back.

"Nobody ever suggested that. Don't make up stupid questions," he said when asked a follow-up question about why his carbon footprint didn't matter.

Kerry — who is in Davos to attend the annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit, which focuses in part on environmental issues like climate change — added that he has done a "huge amount" to combat climate change. Security personnel escorting Kerry between WEF events ultimately blocked Yemini from asking further questions.

"We're pretty much the only independent journalists, so they've always felt really safe to walk down this promenade, and they get this shock," Yemini said. "At first they engage. They often do engage at first because… they just assumed we were one of them, and then when they realized that the questions were a bit prickly, they'll turn on you."

"Often the security will pounce. This year, there's a bit more security, I think, because we've had a few cracks… in the last couple of years," he continued.

But Yemini noted Kerry isn't the only government bureaucrat who isn't practicing what they "preach."

"He's not the only hypocrite here. He's just one of hundreds, if not thousands that dictate and preach… climate alarmism," Yemini said. "They don't actually believe in what they're saying. That's the thing."

"If they really believed that – catching the flights, catching their private jets as 150 land here a day in the local tiny airport -- they wouldn't do it," he continued.

The confrontation comes days after reports surfaced that Kerry would step down from his role as special presidential envoy for climate (SPEC) at the State Department. On Tuesday, he confirmed the reports but said he would merely shift his efforts, not retire.

