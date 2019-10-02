Adam Schiff too 'biased' to lead Trump impeachment probe, Rep. Jim Jordan tells Hannity

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., is too "biased" to lead a Trump impeachment inquiry, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said Tuesday.

"[House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi putting Adam Schiff in charge of this impeachment inquiry is exactly what [former FBI Director] Jim Comey did when he put [former FBI agent] Peter Strzok in charge of the Trump-Russia investigation," Jordan said on Fox News' "Hannity." "Someone as biased as Adam Schiff, even Democrats would agree, Peter Strzok should have never been running that investigation."

Strzok, a veteran counterintelligence agent who also helped lead FBI investigations into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server, was removed from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation team after texts with former FBI lawyer Lisa Page came to light.

Many of the texts, written on FBI cell phones, were bitingly critical of then-candidate Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential run. The Justice Department's inspector general found the messages during an investigation of the FBI's Clinton email probe.

"He's the one who said, 'Don't worry, Lisa, we'll stop Trump.' Nancy Pelosi is doing the same thing with putting Adam Schiff in charge of this investigation," argued Jordan, a former chairman of the House Freedom Caucus who is the current ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Jordan also agreed with the president that Democrats have already made a "determination."

"So the president is right. They've already made a determination. They don't care about the facts, they don't care about the truth -- and the American people see through it," Jordan said.

The congressman added that Democrats are "nervous" about Barr's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation.

"Why do you think Nancy Pelosi attacked Bill Barr last week? Why do you think the Democrats are trying to move fast? Why do you think she said we want to strike while the iron is hot?" Jordan said. "They're nervous about the investigation Bill Barr and John Durham are doing and what that's going to uncover. They're nervous about the truth. That's why they're moving so fast."

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly and Brook Singman contributed to this report.