Rep. Donalds says CRT implies he's 'less than,' doesn't need left's help to 'make me feel better about myself'

Rep. Byron Donalds , R-Fla., tore into critical race theory and its most ardent defenders for implying that he is somehow "less than" because of the color of his skin, "and [that] I need you guys to come in with this entire ideology to make me feel better about myself."

"Our children are there to learn reading, writing, arithmetic, not to hate the country, not to hate the kid sitting next to the[m]… because the kid happens to be White, not because the kid is Black, like me when I was growing up, and somehow I'm now less than, and I need you guys to come in with this entire ideology to make me feel better about myself or whatever the case might be," Donalds said. "I think it's wrong."

The lawmaker unloaded on CRT, which focuses on how institutions impact racial minorities but which critics argue is itself racist, during a Fox News interview on Sunday at Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit in Tampa. Donalds blamed the "leftist" media for their unabashed defense of the "political left's agenda."

"They're leftists, they support the political left agenda. This is why they're quiet and in hushed tones about Cuba," he argued, "because they support the ideology of the regime. They support the ideology of Marxism, the ideology of the political left. That's why."

Donalds said the responsibility to eradicate CRT-based curriculums lies at the feet of local lawmakers and legislators, who must support parents battling their school boards on the front lines of the debate.

"We shouldn't be using tax dollars on this," he said. "When you're using government money to push forward, anything, it is the legislature, and it is elected officials and taxpayers, mind you, who have the authority to say what's going to be taught and what's not, with government money, in government schools."

"We have to make sure that nothing divisive is in our curriculum, and… in front of our children."





