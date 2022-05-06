Rep. Donalds claims Biden admin 'not truthful' with Americans despite pushing for new 'ministry of truth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., ripped the Biden administration for "unprecedented" move to apparently regulate truth with Disinformation Governance Board. On "America Reports," Byron demanded answers and details from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration on what the "rationale" is for a disinformation board.

ARIZONA AG SLAMS DHS DISINFORMATION BOARD AS ‘BLATANT ATTEMPT’ TO SILENCE POLITICAL OPPOSITION

REP. BYRON DONALDS: Unfortunately, I know what the American people know, which is not much. Alejandro Mayorkas was in the Senate. He had no answers for senators about why they decided to put this together. But let's be very clear: Joe Biden has not been truthful with the American people about the border, about Afghanistan, about his lack of response before the Russian invasion into Ukraine. He's been a disaster on the economy. So they've got to get their story straight.

What we want to know on Capitol Hill, House Republicans, is what was the rationale even going down this line? Who is Nina Jankovicz? Why is she qualified? And last but not least, where on God's green Earth did it ever become the job of the federal government to tell the American people what is truth and what is not? They need to just do their job.

