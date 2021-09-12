Rep. Devin Nunes: California recall election 'means something for the rest of the country

Rep. David Nunes, R-Calif., appeared on "Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy" to discuss Afghanistan and the upcoming recall election in California.

Gowdy opened his show discussing President Biden’s desperation to turn America’s attention away from the Afghanistan withdrawal. However, Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to testify in front of the House and Senate committees to discuss the administration’s role in the failure to properly evacuate U.S. citizens.

Although Nunes is not part of the committee preparing to question Blinken, he commented that the most important question to ask is who in the White House placed restrictions on the military.

"I think the big thing that happened here is someone within the White House put certain qualifications and demands on the military. That’s the information we have so far," Nunes said.

Nunes explained that the Bagram Airfield, the most landlocked base in the region, was ultimately abandoned by the U.S. military despite previously providing air cover for the U.S. Air Force.

"The biggest question is who from the White House put those limitations on Bagram that forced the military to close the base that should have never been closed," Nunes said.

Switching gears, Gowdy asked about the current gubernatorial recall efforts in Nunes’ state of California.

"What is success in terms of this recall?" Gowdy asked.

"Just getting these issues out in front of the people of California. So one thing that’s happened here is there is no real media. So the media out here in California is essentially, you know, the very few people that talk about this and the problems of California, Fox News, and a few other channels, but by and large, the media here is a propaganda arm of the socialist party. It’s how we ended up with a guy like Newsom who had never done anything in his life," Nunes answered.

Although he claimed the media is firmly against recalling Gov. Gavin Newsom, Nunes explained that issues regular Californians are facing are becoming too big to ignore.

"It’s real simple. Gas prices are $5 in many cases, highest in the country. We have power outages that continue to happen. We have fires that burn, and we’re out of water, by the way, because we continue to let water out in wet years, let it flow in the ocean. So all these things happening at the same time, and I think people are looking around, and they see Elder, they see signs, and look, he’s got momentum," Nunes said.

Nunes considered recall allies pointing out "the problems that socialism has caused in California" alone is a victory, though the closeness of the race can send a message to the rest of the country.

"And, my God, if we pull this off and Newsom is recalled, it sends a hell of a message. But look, there’s a lot more left-wingers out here in this state than there are Republicans. But the fact that this is a close race, I think means something for the rest of the country," Nunes said.