Dan Crenshaw: 'Petty outrage culture' is an infectious disease during coronavirus pandemic

Petty outrage culture during the coronavirus pandemic needs to stop, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw urged Wednesday.

In an interview on the "Brian Kilmeade Show" with host Brian Kilmeade, Crenshaw said that in tough times the nation must come together.

"There's a national unity that is required of us right now. And, there's a real need to do away with the petty outrage culture," he said.

In "Fortitude," his new book, Crenshaw explained he wrote that exact message.

"And, I list a bunch of solutions to overcome that. And, right now, that infectious disease -- not coronavirus, but the petty outrage culture -- is still with us, even in this time of crisis. And, we need to do away with it rather quickly," he stated.

"When journalists go into the press briefings and waste America's time by asking 'gotcha' questions to the president, that's part of this outrage culture. That has to stop," Crenshaw added.

That said, Crenshaw told Kilmeade he believes Americans are really stepping up during this health crisis.

"You're seeing businesses step up to produce, you know, completely change their production lines to produce PPE, produce more ventilators, produce what America needs...On the ground, Americans are stepping up," he remarked.

"On the ground, Americans are living with a sense of duty," he continued further. "In one of the chapters of my book I talk about how important a sense of duty is. To live with those individual missions that make up your bigger mission to beat the enemy."

"And, that means doing the little things right like washing your hands, like delivering food to your elderly neighbors," he concluded. "Whatever you need to do to make sure our country comes out of this."