GOP rep has bad news for White House following evidence of Hunter-China correspondence: 'Just the beginning'

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., shared with "Sunday Morning Futures" host Maria Bartiromo the latest on the House's investigations into the Biden family business dealings, including bank records of deals with business partners. Rep. Comer warned of bad news for the White House after evidence from Hunter Biden's laptop revealed a link connecting the Biden family to China.

BIDEN FAMILY RECEIVED MORE THAN $1M FROM HUNTER ASSOCIATE AFTER 2017 CHINA WIRE: HOUSE OVERSIGHT

REP. JAMES COMER: …Well, we know that when the president was vice president in the Obama administration, he made several trips to China. He brought his son and some of these associates with him. They met in different places with some of these people that the president claimed he never met with. So we know the president hasn't been truthful about his involvement when he was vice president. But from talking to former associates that were involved with Hunter Biden, what we know the Biden family had agreed to help China do was get their foot in the door.

MARIA BARTIROMO: … there was something on the laptop that was also informative where Hunter Biden is talking to a colleague, somebody who was representing the China partnership, right?

REP. JAMES COMER: … Yes there was a message that Hunter was very frustrated with one of these business partners in China, that he had done every blanking thing they had ever asked of him. And, of course, this would have been when Joe Biden was vice president, and he reminded them that they had never done anything in return for him, and then a few weeks later, this $3 million wire appears in the Robinson Walker account, and the very next day they distributed money to Hunter Biden and then at least two other family members and possibly three family members. So there's evidence in the laptop that shows that Hunter Biden was communicating with them and had interactions and done things for them while his father was vice president.

….This is very concerning. Again, the White House hasn't been truthful about this from day one. I don't think the White House ever dreamed we would get bank records. I've got bad news for the White House: This is just the beginning. We're going to get a lot more bank records and they're going to have to continue to backpedal and come up with some type of reason why the Biden family's received millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries.

