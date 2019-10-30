Rep. Doug Collins: Adam Schiff 'has been made the judge, jury and prosecutor of this case'

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., dismissed the ongoing impeachment inquiry and a House resolution that would formalize it Wednesday, arguing that everything made public has been filtered through the "lens" of House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

"We're only hearing what Adam Schiff wants us to hear and I think this is part of the whole problem," Collins said Wednesday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum."

MacCallum asked Collins a Fox News report that former National Security Adviser John Bolton has been invited by Democrats to appear for a deposition on Capitol Hill as part of their impeachment inquiry.

"I think they'll end up having to subpoena him. And I think there's some significant issues there with him coming, "Collins said. "But I think what we're having to understand is no matter what we've heard about what John Bolton heard, said or did is coming through the lens of Adam Schiff, who has become the sole arbiter of everything impeachment. Why? Because he has been made the judge, jury and prosecutor of this case."

Should he appear, Bolton will be the highest-profile current or former U.S. official to be interviewed so far. It was not immediately clear if Bolton will accept the invitation. If he doesn’t, it’s possible Democrats could issue a subpoena to attempt to compel his testimony.

The congressman said the American people should be concerned because "we're not hearing a full story here."

Collins believes Democrats are being unfair to the president.

"They're still not letting the president defend himself," Collins said. "This is a sad time right now for the House of Representatives."

