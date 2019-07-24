Rep. Cicilline: Mueller hearings made clear Trump 'not exonerated,' we 'know the president engaged in very specific acts of obstruction of justice'

Despite the president's repeated claims of no personal wrongdoing amid the Russia investigation, one leading Democrat said former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appearances Wednesday proved he was not exonerated.

"I think today the special counsel made it very clear that this investigation was not a hoax, was not a witch hunt and in fact, the president was not exonerated as he's claimed," Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., said on "The Story with Martha MacCallum"

The Rhode Island congressman said that Mueller's testimony showed the president engaged in "serious misconduct."

"What the American people saw is the president engaging in serious misconduct an effort to obstruct justice impede this investigation," Cicilline said before shifting the conversation towards Russia's attacks on the United States election process.

"After a very pervasive and systematic attack on our democracy by the Russians I think we can all agree that we have a responsibly to protect our democracy from foreign interference."

The Democrat said Trump will answer to Congress.

"And look I think we all know no one in this country is above the law including the president and I said he must be held accountable. And that's Congress's responsibility," Cicilline said.

Cicilline also argued that President Trump should be held to a "higher standard."

"But we're not dealing with a criminal defendant we're dealing with the president of the United States. We have a higher standard. It doesn't require that he commit a crime," Cicilline said. "What we know for sure is that the president engaged in very specific acts of obstruction of justice."