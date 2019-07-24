Mueller testifies no Russia conspiracy found, but Trump not exonerated on obstruction

Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday affirmed his finding of no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Russians during the 2016 election -- but said his report did not exonerate the president on obstruction either.

He also said he won't discuss the origins of the FBI's investigation into the president as he made his highly anticipated appearance before a congressional committee to discuss his investigation into President Trump, his associates and Russia.

“The investigation did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired with the Russian government in its election interference activities,” Mueller said in his opening statement before the House Judiciary Committee. “We did not address ‘collusion,’ which is not a legal term. Rather, we focused on whether the evidence was sufficient to charge any member of the campaign with taking part in a criminal conspiracy. It was not.”

BOMBSHELL OR BUST? MUELLER HEARING COULD BE DEMS’ LAST CHANCE TO MAKE RUSSIA PROBE STICK

“We found insufficient evidence of the president’s culpability,” Mueller added.

Under questioning House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Mueller flatly replied “no” when asked if his report totally exonerates the president, as Trump has argued.

"The president was not exculpated," Mueller said, also adding that Trump refused to sit for an interview with his investigators.

On the issue of whether Trump attempted to obstruct his investigation, Mueller said, “Based on Justice Department policy and principles of fairness, we decided we would not make a determination as to whether the president committed a crime. That was our decision then and it remains our decision today.”

Republicans pushed back on the obstruction accusation. House Judiciary Committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., asked Mueller if his probe was “curtailed or stopped or hindered” at any point. Mueller replied, “no.”

Mueller starts his day with testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, before appearing for more questioning in front of the House Intelligence Committee.

Nadler made clear Democrats plan to focus on the obstruction accusations. Mueller's investigation looked into Trump's firing of FBI director James Comey, his ousting of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and anti-Mueller comments allegedly made by Trump to then-White House counsel Don McGahn.

“Although Department policy barred you from indicting the president for this conduct, you made clear that he is not exonerated,” Nadler told Mueller. “Any other person who acted this way would have been charged with a crime. And in this nation, not even the president is above the law.”

Republicans, meanwhile, have demanded answers about the origins of the Russia probe, claiming anti-Trump bias at the time among top officials of the Justice Department.

“One element of this story remains: the beginnings of the FBI investigation into the president,” Collins said in his opening statement. “I look forward to Mr. Mueller’s testimony about what he found during his review of the origins of this investigation.”

But Mueller made clear in his opening statement he won’t speak on those issues, saying he won’t be “able to answer questions about certain areas that I know are of public interest.”

“For example, I am unable to address questions about the opening of the FBI’s Russia investigation, which occurred months before my appointment, or matters related to the so-called ‘Steele Dossier,’ he said. “These matters are the subject of ongoing review by the Department. Any questions on these topics should therefore be directed to the FBI or the Justice Department.”

Mueller also said he won’t comment on the actions of the attorney general or of Congress. “I was appointed as a prosecutor, and I intend to adhere to that role and to the Department’s standards that govern it,” he said.

The president has repeatedly decried Mueller’s probe as a “witch hunt,” emphatically denying he or his campaign colluded with Russia to undermine Democrat Hillary Clinton’s chances in the 2016 race, or that he worked to obstruct the investigation. In the hours before the hearing, the president fired off a spate of tweets accusing Mueller of being conflicted and protesting his request for Aaron Zebley, his top aide on the probe, to join him at the witness table Wednesday.

“So Robert Mueller has now asked for his long time Never Trumper lawyer to sit beside him and help with answers,” Trump tweeted. “What’s this all about? His lawyer represented the “basement server guy” who got off free in the Crooked Hillary case. This should NOT be allowed. Rigged Witch Hunt!”

Earlier this week, the Justice Department sent Mueller a letter telling him to keep his upcoming testimony to House lawmakers "within the boundaries" of the public version of his report. The letter provoked criticism from Democrats ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, with Nadler calling it “incredibly arrogant.” But Attorney General Bill Barr told Fox News on Tuesday that it was former Mueller’s team who asked for guidance ahead of the hearing.

Mueller has only spoken in public once about his investigation: in May, he delivered a statement to the press about the report and said there was not “sufficient evidence to charge a conspiracy” over whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election – a finding embraced by Republicans. But Mueller declined to reach a conclusion over whether the president took steps to obstruct his investigation – something Democrats are focusing on.

Mueller submitted his report to the Justice Department in March; a redacted version was later released to the public in April.

During May’s statement, Mueller made clear his disinterest in testifying, saying, “There has been a discussion about an appearance before Congress. Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. It contains our findings and analysis, and the reasons for the decisions we made. We chose those words carefully and the work speaks for itself.”

Still, Democrats – as some in the party push to impeach President Trump – subpoenaed Mueller to testify.

Mueller’s investigation, which was initially ordered to look into the 2016 election in May of 2017, took place over nearly two years. It expanded to probe financial crimes of Trump associates before the election, conversations Trump’s national security adviser had with the Russians during the transition and whether Trump obstructed justice with his comments and actions related to the probe.

Mueller, the former director of the FBI under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was appointed special counsel by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May of 2017. Mueller’s team indicted, convicted, or won guilty pleas from 34 people and three companies as part of an investigation that has also probed issues unrelated to the 2016 campaign.

None of the Trump associates connected to Trump have been charged with crimes related to collusion, though Mueller’s team charged former Trump associate Roger Stone in January with lying about his communications with WikiLeaks, which published hacked Democratic emails during the election.

Other convictions include former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who both pleaded guilty to making false statements in 2017. Former campaign adviser Rick Gates in 2018 pleaded guilty and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted and later pleaded guilty in a separate financial crimes case dating back before the 2016 election.