REP. BRYON DONALDS: BLM’s Cuba statement exposes group as Marxist racket

Black Lives Matter faced fierce criticism late Wednesday after posting a statement that blasted the U.S. and praised Cuba's government while the island was destabilized by historic protests and violent crackdowns. Rep. Bryon Donalds, R-Florida, was critical of the group’s statement on "The Ingraham Angle" on Thursday.

REP. BRYON DONALDS: I want these people on that side of the political aisle to understand that if they wanted to actually be one of these groups in a country like Cuba or Iran or China, they wouldn’t have the freedoms to speak against the countries that they actually live in. They would be arrested; they would be detained; they would be brutalized; they would be incarcerated; they would not be allowed to speak so freely like they are allowed to here in the United States. And so let’s be very clear, they should be free to speak whatever they say—whatever they want to say, but if they’re about to put America on the same plane as to totalitarian, Communist Cuba government, then that means you have no idea of the true moral fight that is going on in Cuba.

