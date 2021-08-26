Rep. Banks on Kabul explosion: ISIS was waiting for a president like Biden to ‘create a chaotic situation’

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told "The Faulkner Focus" that ISIS has been waiting for a president like Joe Biden to "create a chaotic situation" like the Kabul explosion. Banks expressed he is "heartbroken, angry" about what’s unfolding in Afghanistan and argues the situation was "avoidable."

REPUBLICANS SLAM BIDEN AFTER SUICIDE ATTACK AT KABUL AIRPORT: 'BLOOD ON HIS HANDS'

REP. JIM BANKS: This is tragic. I'm heartbroken thinking about the many lives that have been impacted, our service members, the lives of the Afghans who have been helping us over the last 20 years, who are trying to get to the airport to potentially get out of a Taliban-run situation in the country. All of this was completely avoidable, and that's what makes me so angry - watching these images and hearing about potentially the loss of American lives, of our service members, of the situation going on there.



…

I'm both heartbroken and angry at the same time. By the way, you're hearing more and more about ISIS…ISIS is not a new dynamic in Afghanistan. They've been building up there for about over three years, waiting for a moment like this, waiting for a president like Joe Biden to create a chaotic situation like what he has, to strike, and we saw what's happened over the last couple of hours. We're going to see a lot more of that to come in the days ahead.

