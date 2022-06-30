Reince Priebus on Biden's blame game: 'He's living in a world of his own fantasies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus joined "Hannity" Thursday to discuss the January 6 Committee and the Democratic Party's midterm strategy.

REINCE PRIEBUS: 100%, the deck was stacked early on as we all know when the Republicans were kicked off the committee by Nancy Pelosi. But look, the Democrats are looking for any unicorn they can find to save them from the dead whether it’s January 6th or abortion or guns, this is the secret life of Joe Biden. He is living, as you pointed out , he is living in a world of his own fantasies, and you spelled it out.

Talking about gas prices – that’s Vladimir Putin’s fault, forget about all the executive orders that he's signed that you’ve talked about a million times, abortion – they are going to come after gay marriage next and then on inflation today he says the rest of the world has got a lot it a lot worse. A quick little search on Google will tell you that our neighbors in Canada and Mexico, there inflation number is actually lower than the United States. So look, they’ve got to change the narrative, they are grabbing at anything they can find because people aren’t happy and when you’re not happy you can’t win elections.

