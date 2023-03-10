Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mexico
Published

Red Cross providing migrants with maps, resources to travel to US border

Packets distributed in Mexico stamped with the American Red Cross logo outline routes, shelters and tips to complete the journey

By Amy Nelson | Fox News
close
Cartels feel 'emboldened' by weak US policies: Sheriff Mark Lamb Video

Cartels feel 'emboldened' by weak US policies: Sheriff Mark Lamb

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb discusses violence in Arizona and the Red Cross providing migrants with packets detailing resources for crossing the southern border.

The American Red Cross is under fire for reportedly providing migrants with maps and guides to help them make the dangerous journey through Mexico to the U.S. border.

Packets stamped with the American Red Cross logo revealed by the Daily Caller News Foundation include the locations of hotels and clinics, routes to American border cities and tips on "self care" and the use of contraceptives. 

Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb said the packets prove how treacherous the journey is.

"They didn't tell asthmatics to bring their inhalers. They didn't tell diabetics to bring their diabetes medicine, but they did tell the women to bring contraceptives because they know that women are being raped," Lamb said on "Fox & Friends First" Friday.

A Red Cross map provides routes and resources for migrants to make the journey to the U.S. border.

A Red Cross map provides routes and resources for migrants to make the journey to the U.S. border. (The Daily Caller News Foundation/"Fox & Friends First")

LATEST MIGRANT DEATHS IN RIO GRANDE HIGHLIGHT EXTREME DANGERS FACING BORDER CROSSERS

Lamb argued the message the American Red Cross should send instead is: "Do not cross."

The journey, the desert, the snakes and the people are all too dangerous, he said.

"We can't keep making it easy for them and telling them how to do it."

Immigrants warm by a fire at dawn after spending a night alongside the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 22, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Immigrants warm by a fire at dawn after spending a night alongside the U.S.-Mexico border fence on December 22, 2022 in El Paso, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Lamb then called out the Biden administration for failing to address the migration and drug crises at the border and, as a result, "emboldening" criminal cartels.

"The weakness of these policies has created strength for the cartels," Lamb said.

Lamb said cartels feel like they can get away with anything – from kidnapping and killing Americans to trafficking drugs like fentanyl.

Border crisis: Hundreds of illegal migrants cross at night Video

US ISSUES ‘DO NOT TRAVEL’ WARNING FOR PARTS OF MEXICO AS SPRING BREAK APPROACHES

The sheriff, who said he has also lost a child recently, offered prayers and condolences for the families of the two Americans recently killed by cartel members in Matamoros, Mexico. He said the U.S. government now needs to act swiftly and strongly in response. 

"We cannot let this kind of behavior go unchecked or it's going to just continue to cause problems. It's going to cost more American lives," Lamb told host Ashley Strohmier.

"Let's not forget the 107,000 American lives that were poisoned last year. Those lives matter as well," he said in reference to U.S. fentanyl deaths. 

Note allegedly left by the Gulf Cartel for Mexican authorities apologizing for the actions of some members it claimed were responsible for the kidnap and murder of Americans last week. 

Note allegedly left by the Gulf Cartel for Mexican authorities apologizing for the actions of some members it claimed were responsible for the kidnap and murder of Americans last week.  (Twitter)

Mexican President Obrador, however, claimed Thursday his country doesn’t produce fentanyl and said it’s an American problem.

"They don't care about American lives," Lamb responded. "They don't care that the fentanyl poisoning that's coming from Mexico is killing American lives every day. It doesn't matter to them, and it won't start mattering to them until they're impacted by it.

MEXICAN CARTEL ‘APOLOGIZES’ IN LETTER FOR KIDNAPPING, MURDER OF AMERICANS, TURNS IN MEMBERS ‘RESPONSIBLE’

Rep. Dan Crenshaw calls for military force at border to target cartels Video

Lamb said Americans should be very concerned about the Mexican government’s seemingly friendly relationship with the cartels. 

Obrador also discouraged the U.S. military from sending troops to the border, a measure that Lamb said is needed.

"I don't think Afghanistan or Iraq necessarily wanted us there either, but we went over there," he said. "We got this right at our doorstep. This is right in our backyard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He said his community is feeling frustrated and left behind by the administration’s lack of action. 

"We just don’t have the strength that we need along the border, and [cartels] know that," he said. "So yes, having a stronger presence, whether it's the military, more Border Patrol agents, more local law enforcement, a stronger presence would absolutely decrease this traffic we're seeing."

Amy Nelson is a producer with Fox News Digital.