The reasons that Putin is 'brandishing' nuclear weapons: Gen. Jack Keane

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane explained why Russian President Vladimir Putin is "brandishing" nuclear weapons Tuesday on "Your World."

PUTIN WARNS WEST: THREAT TO RESORT TO NUCLEAR WEAPONS 'NOT A BLUFF'

GEN. KEANE: [Putin] wants to put pressure on Europe as the winter is coming. He wants them to get shut down in terms of their energy supplies. And certainly his intent is to sort of break their will somewhat [with] the suffering of their people and curb their support for the Ukrainians … That's why he's brandishing nuclear weapons, likely for the same reason - to reduce and minimize the support that the Ukrainians are receiving from arms, ammunitions, but also economic support and enforcing the sanctions. … Putin has always been of the mind, Neil, that at some point the Europeans will buckle. Their self-interest will prevail, as they have in the past, and they will cut off to some degree the support for … Ukraine. He's counting on that to happen as part of his strategy.

