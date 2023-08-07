R&B star Ne-Yo apologizes after criticizing parents of trans children: ‘Insensitive & Offensive’

Shortly after an interview in which he criticized the idea of small kids being allowed to undergo gender transitions, pop and R&B sensation Ne-Yo apologized for those comments.

In a social media post, the "Sexy Love" singer admitted he understood how his claim that he didn’t understand letting 5-year-olds transition could be "insensitive and offensive," noting that "gender identity is nuanced."

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the LGBTQ community.

The statement represented an about-face from his words in the interview with VladTV, during which he stated, "Parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is. It’s like, OK, if your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl.’ And you just let him rock with that? You just let – he’s 5."

"If you let this 5-year-old boy decide to eat candy all day, he’s going to do that," the singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, said.

He added the question, "Like when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, let a 6-year-old, let a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision for themselves? When did that happen? I don’t understand."

Ne-Yo stood his ground against initial backlash. On Instagram he posted a statement which read, "1st and foremost, I CONDEMN NO ONE. Who am I to condemn anybody? Your life, your kids, your choice. I was asked a question and I answered it. My opinion is mine. I’m not asking anybody to agree with me nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter and that’s that."

He also slammed his detractors for getting to have their opinions but trying to demonize his, stating, "Why should I care if my opinion upsets you when you don’t care if yours upsets anyone? Opinions aren’t special. We all have one. People voice them regularly whether they’re asked or not. I was actually asked mine. Agreeing to disagree is not a declaration of war."

However, the defense of his comments was short-lived. The following Sunday, Ne-Yo penned a lengthy social media statement and expressed what he called his "deepest apologies."

"After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity. I’ve always been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community, so I understand how my comments could’ve been interpreted as insensitive and offensive," he wrote.

The singer added, "Gender and identity is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy."

He concluded, "At the end of the day, I lead with love and support everyone’s freedom of expression and pursuit of happiness."

