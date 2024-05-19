Expand / Collapse search
Rapper Cardi B won't endorse Biden in 2024: 'People got betrayed'

Cardi B cited the high cost of living and a lack of action from Biden

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Cardi B unleashes on inflation, grocery prices under Biden

‘The Five’ co-host Jessica Tarlov and Fox News contributor Tyrus react to Biden’s upcoming border visit and Cardi B’s rant about high prices

Rapper Cardi B revealed during a recent interview that she doesn't plan to endorse President Biden or the presumptive GOP nominee, Donald Trump, in 2024 because she feels people were "betrayed." 

The rapper said that while she still believes Trump to be a threat, she's felt "layers of disappointment" under Biden, citing the high cost of living and a lack of action, which has caused her to reconsider voting in the 2024 presidential election at all. 

"I feel like people got betrayed," she told Rolling Stone Magazine. Cardi B interviewed Biden ahead of the 2020 election and ended up endorsing him for president, after previously endorsing Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody," she said. "Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f------ thing."

Cardi B performing

Cardi B performs onstage during the Fashion Nova x Cardi B Collaboration Launch Event at Boulevard3 on November 14, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Cardi B criticized high inflation in January 2023 in a viral video posted to social media.

'What the f--- is going on?" she asked at the time. "Lettuce was like $2 a couple months ago and now it’s like f---ing $7, of course I’m [going to] say something. The f---?"

The rapper also told Rolling Stone that she didn't support funding Ukraine or Israel in their efforts against Russia and Hamas.

"[America] don’t pay for endless wars for countries that have been going through s--- for a very long time," she said. "There’s countries [where] kids are getting killed every single day, but because the [U.S.] won’t benefit from that country, they won’t help. I don’t like that America has this superhero cape on. We never did things to be superheroes. We did things for our own convenience."

President Biden

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, April 18, 2024. (Hannah Beier/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The results of a New York Times/Siena College/Philadelphia Inquirer poll found Trump was leading Biden in Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona, all crucial battleground states. 

The New York Times poll also found Trump ahead by three points in Pennsylvania and by one point in Wisconsin, among likely voters. Biden leads Trump by one point in Michigan, according to the Times. 

Biden narrowly won all six critical states in 2020. Should Trump win them in 2024, he would take back the White House. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.