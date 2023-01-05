Cardi B sounds off on inflation in Twitter rant gone viral: ‘What the f--- is going on?’

Rapper Cardi B went on a 60-second inflation rant on Twitter, drawing support from conservative activists, celebrities and influencers.

The highly viral post, which racked up over 63,000 likes on Twitter, featured a "PSA" from the rapper on grocery prices "tripling up."

'What the f--- is going on?" she asked.

Cardi B said that she receives a "summary of the money that’s being spent" in her household every week, but explained that recently life has become far more expensive.

"Lettuce was like $2 a couple months ago and now it’s like f------ $7, of course I’m [going to] say something. The f---?" she said.

The rapper and music star, born Belcalis Almanzar, continued: "Cause if I think that s--- is crazy, I could only imagine what middle class people or people in the hood [are] motherf------ thinking."

Cardi B added that she had every right to use her global platform of over 27.5 million followers on Twitter alone to speak out on food inflation even though she is wealthy.

"I want to see for myself" why prices are so high, she said.

The rapper ended her video by calling for "anybody that’s responsible [for] these f------ prices to put that s--- the f--- down."

A number of commenters voiced support for Cardi B on Twitter.

"I agree," conservative activist Scott Presler tweeted. "This is why we need to elect a Republican president in 2024."

Influencers Kevin and Keith Hodge, better known as the Hodgetwins, told Cardi B that she should put her words into action. "Stop voting for politicians that only care about getting $$$."

Sisters and conservative influencers Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway and Rochelle "Silk" Richardson reminded Cardi B about the economy under former President Donald Trump. "Can you honestly admit that none of this happened under Trump?"

Cardi B also told fans that even if they become successful, they’re "gonna go broke soon" because they aren't careful enough on "budgeting."

Actress Caroline Williams applauded Cardi B for her attention to personal finance. "I should budget more responsibly, too!"

This is not the first time that the rapper, who made it big with her 2018 song "Bodak Yellow," has sounded off on the economy.

In Dec. 2022 she tweeted: "We going through a recession…..Merry Christmas," along with a Christmas tree emoji.

Cardi B also pushed back on one fan who called attention to her net worth, again emphasizing the importance of budgeting. "If I don’t save, work and budget I could lose it too! What makes you think that no matter how much money you got you can’t lose it all if you don’t manage your money correctly. I too have bills, responsibilities and people I have to help."