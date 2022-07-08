Oklahoma governor calls for audit of Tulsa Public Schools for potentially mishandling funds, teaching CRT

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oklahoma Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt vowed to probe Tulsa Public Schools due to suspicion that they "mishandled" public funds.

"Today I am calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and the potential mishandling of public funds. I'm also concerned TPS may have violated state law by teaching critical race theory," Stitt said in a video message Thursday.

"We will get to the bottom of what’s going on at Tulsa Public Schools."

Tulsa Public Schools' board had a "special meeting" Thursday night after Stitt called for an audit into the district, News On 6 reported.

The board discussed the resignation of Chief Equity and Talent officer Devin Fletcher who quit suddenly last month. Joining the school district in 2016, Fletcher was tasked with the "oversight of the district’s curriculum, instruction, and school improvement initiatives."

Tulsa Public Schools did not release details of what was discussed. The State Auditor had received the governor’s audit request but did not comment on the matter, according to the report.

Stitt noted in the video message that Tulsa Public Schools may have misused the $200 million they received in coronavirus relief funds and kept schools closed longer than any other district in the state. He said the audit request came from two Tulsa school board members.

Furthermore, he expressed concern that the school district had violated a state law that prohibits public schools from teaching critical race theory.

"Board members, parents, students, and teachers deserve to know how that money was spent," Stitt said.

Stitt signed House Bill 1775 into law last year a bill states that "no teacher shall require or make part of a course that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex."

Though the law does not name "critical race theory," it does list several concepts that cannot be made part of a course by school employees, such as the belief "an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex."

The law also prevented educators from teaching students that "any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex," or that "meritocracy or traits such as a hard work ethic are racist or sexist or were created by members of a particular race to oppress members of another race."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.