Rand Paul blasts Fauci after judge demands 'misinformation' emails: 'America should be appalled'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., ripped NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci after a federal judge ordered the release of his emails sent to social media platforms regarding alleged misinformation and censorship.

Paul claimed Fauci's "modus operandi" is to "cover up" his own activities while declaring his recommendations and edicts the only true path in terms of infectious diseases like the coronavirus.

"I think that all of America should be appalled that America's doctor, the leading expert on COVID in public health, doesn't want to divulge information, doesn't want to divulge his communications with Big Tech," he said.

Paul recounted Fauci's last appearance before a Senate committee where he was asked about a reported $193 million in royalties paid to about 1,800 NIH scientists.

SEXTON RIPS EU PRESIDENT TELLING PEOPLE THEY NEED TO REDUCE ELECTRICITY USAGE AND ‘FLATTEN THE CURVE’

"His response was not that I'll look into it or I'll reveal that. His response was, by law, we don't have to tell you which companies gave us how many royalties and to which scientists," Paul said, adding it shows how Fauci's emails to social media giants could potentially be damning.

The Louisiana jurist who issued the command, Judge Terry Doughty, demanded Fauci and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre turn over all relevant communications with Big Tech within the next three weeks. The case was brought in that state by several attorneys general led by Louisiana Republican Jeffrey Landry.

Landry accused Fauci and the White House of suppressing constitutionally protected free speech on election security and COVID-19 origin theories and lockdown orders.

RICK SCOTT DEFENDS EARLY SPENDING CASH STRATEGY: NRSC ‘DEFINED DEMOCRATS EARLY’

In their initial filing, Landry and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt argued that "having threatened and cajoled social-media platforms for years to censor viewpoints and speakers disfavored by the Left, senior government officials in the Executive Branch have moved into a phase of open collusion with social-media platforms under the Orwellian guise of halting so-called 'disinformation,' 'misinformation' and 'malinformation.'"

On "Jesse Watters Primetime," host Jesse Watters noted to Paul that the White House continues to press the public to submit to a vaccine injection — criticizing rhetoric from Biden COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha, who claimed God gave humans two arms to have one for the influenza shot and the other for a COVID shot.

GINGRICH WARNS PENNSYLVANIANS OF FETTERMAN'S ‘DANGEROUS’ POLITICS AMID PHILADELPHIA CRIME WAVE

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"I think there's a burden on the FBI, whether it's this whether it's guns or anything else, to prove to us that they're not acting in a political way."

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.