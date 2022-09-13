Ramaswamy, 'Outnumbered' sound off on teacher's woke worksheet: 'Covering up for failures with victimhood'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vivek Ramaswamy, author of "Nation of Victims," criticized a Connecticut school teacher for pushing woke ideologies and "victimhood narratives" on children for covering up failures in the public education system. On "Outnumbered" Tuesday, Ramaswamy claimed the identity politics endorsed by woke teachers and school boards deflect accountability and attention from evolving math and science programs.

CONNECTICUT TEACHER'S CONTROVERSIAL WORKSHEET ENRAGES PARENTS, SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS: ‘FRUSTRATING AS HELL’

VIVEK RAMASWAMY: The more you describe someone as a victim, the more likely they are to be a victim. At the end of the day, we hear a lot of this discussion today in eliminating math tests in even a college of engineering in Ohio this week, eliminating the math component of the SAT and ACT as an admissions criteria, adopting DEI instead. Well, you know what? Math isn't racist, but what might be racist, what might be inequitable more broadly is our failure to teach kids math effectively in public schools across this country. Even private schools actually are doing a better job of teaching their kids how to do math, how to study science. And I think that this is what I call classically the blowing woke smoke, covering up the accountability for your actual failures. And the more you're talking about identity politics, the less you're talking about the things that you've actually failed on. It's like the modern equivalent of bread and circuses. At the end of the day, the bread is the government handouts. The circuses is the modern circus of identity politics. But it deflects attention from the conversation we should be having about the failures of our public schools to teach all kids how to be competent in math, in science, in reading, in ways that those failures are now covered up by these victimhood narratives. That's what's going on.

