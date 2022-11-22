Raging liberals compare Washington Post reporter saying Trump and Biden admins ‘both lie’ to ‘fascism’

Liberal commentators scorched Washington Post senior national political correspondent Ashley Parker after she suggested the Biden and Trump administrations both can be deceitful, although in different ways.

Journalists across multiple outlets slammed the Biden administration Tuesday, claiming they had been misled regarding press access to the White House wedding of the president's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, over the weekend.

Washington Post correspondent and MSNBC analyst Ashley Parker suggested that this incident showed how the Biden administration was as capable of deceit as the Trump administration.

"I spent four years covering the Trump WH and two years covering the Biden WH. What’s fascinating is that they both lie, albeit in v different ways. Trump team was shameless, whereas Biden team is too cute by half," she tweeted.

BIDEN'S LIES, OUTRIGHT FABRICATIONS REPEATEDLY DISMISSED, DOWNPLAYED AND SOFTENED BY MEDIA

Many liberal journalists slammed her comment, however, with insults ranging from saying she was enabling fascism to comparing her to a Nazi herself.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali, like many others, condemned the "both sides" angle that gives moral equivalence to Biden and Trump.

"This is how political journalists both sides us into fascism. They'll have their access, book deals and jobs, but the rest of us suffer. Good lord," he wrote.

Atlantic contributing editor Norman Ornstein tweeted, "Actually this is a service. Journalism classes were looking for another perfect example of bothsides journalism run rampant. This one could not be more perfect."

Commentator Keith Edwards similarly condemned Parker as the avatar of journalists he claims can’t protect America from "authoritarian" takeover.

"I’m sorry lying about an election and pandemic vs maybe giving a half truth on a private wedding is not the same thing. I’m so sick of these false equivalencies," he wrote. "The media is just not willing or capable of being able to protect us from an authoritarian movement."

Writer Tom Watson went one step further and compared the Washington Post writer to the Sturmabteilung paramilitary foot soldiers of the German Nazi party, popularly known as brownshirts.

NEW YORK TIMES MOCKED FOR EUPHEMISM-STUFFED REPORT ON BIDEN FALSEHOODS: 'FOLKLORE,' 'FACTUAL EDGES SHAVED OFF'

Commentator Maura Quint offered a far less serious, though comparably shocking comparison.

"[T]his is the virtual version of smearing yourself in dog feces and setting yourself on fire because you didn't get invited to a party," Quint wrote.

Political consultant and blogger John Aravosis suggested that the Trump administration was far worse than the Biden administration because the former was guilty of "killing hundreds of thousands of Americans in a plague," as well as other alleged misdeeds.

"And Trump’s team lied about attempting to violently overthrow the government, and needlessly killing hundreds of thousands of Americans in a plague, while the Biden team lied about a private wedding that was none of your business," he tweeted.

The Daily Show producer Matt Negrin also condemned Parker’s comparison, "I’m a restaurant critic who ate a sandwich and a tire and my review is both are chewy in different ways."

Other Twitter users took a different approach, however.

Commentator Matthew Yglesias did not appear to object to the fact presidents from both parties have lied, but instead that journalists chose to call the Biden administration out over something so trivial as a fib over wedding plans.

"You read this and think it’s going to be about the CIA staging a coup or something but it’s actually a complaint that Vogue, rather than the White House press corps, was given access to Naomi Biden’s wedding," he wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former aide to Hillary Clinton, Peter Daou, took swipes at both political parties.

"Liberals are infuriated by this tweet. But here's the truth: BOTH ruling parties lie. They lie and lie and lie. They lie that they'll change the status quo," he wrote. "They lie that they give a damn about the working class when their entire mission is to protect their mega donors."