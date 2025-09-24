Radio host compares ICE to Nazis who abducted Anne Frank, saying modern 'Anita Francos' live in fear

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Mexican-American journalist Maria Hinojosa compared Latino children in the U.S. to Jewish children during the Holocaust, saying some fear abduction and death like Anne Frank.

During MSNBC’s "The Weekend," co-host Eugene Daniels argued that "callousness" is the common factor in how the Trump administration carries out its policies in cities across America. He turned to Hinojosa, founder of Futuro Media, asking about the psychological toll the policies have on Black and Latino communities.

"I posted, actually, right after that first day on the ground in Chicago, I posted about the fact that there are little Anne Franks, right?" she said. "Anne Frank, in Chicago, her name is Anita Franco, and she is terrified."

Hinojosa added that children "are afraid to come out of their homes."

Daniels began the discussion by asking Hinojosa: "You’ve been in Chicago, and you have been talking to people there, and I’m curious what you have gleaned from them and other folks you’ve been talking to about what it does to the psyche of a person to watch themselves be – and the people that look like them — be treated with such callousness by the federal government, the agents of the state, and people that have guns and other arms as they are running through their cities."

"Look, I grew up in the city of Chicago," she said. "I’m a proud Mexican immigrant from Mexico City, but the South Side of Chicago is my home, and what’s really important in terms of what the relationship that you were saying about our history is that Black and Latino unity in the city of Chicago will only grow thanks to Donald Trump and his Republican Party. So that is something that he and his Republican Party has feared, that unity of Black and Brown people coming together."

"Chicago is a city of neighborhoods, and we do not like outsiders coming to tell us how to run our city," Hinojosa added, noting there is pervasive "trauma" in the Latino community like that of Frank, who lived in hiding with her family until she was killed during the Holocaust.

President Donald Trump's administration has worked to enforce the deportation of illegal immigrants, primarily those guilty of criminal offenses. This attempt to follow through on a key campaign promise that carried him to victory in multiple elections has stoked the ire of many left-wing groups and commentators.

Many of Trump’s ICE agents have specifically worn masks in order to protect themselves from being doxed and harassed by left-wing activists, who often make comparisons between them and Nazi regime enforcers during World War II.

As she referenced with Daniels, Hinojosa posted on X earlier this month, "I wake up in Chi after a day of witnessing a community under siege. And I think about people going to see the Anne Frank exhibit in New York City. And my brain explodes. She is right here in Chicago. Her name is Anita. Her name is ANITA And she is invisible. And she is Mexican."

"On the other hand, people who have privilege with citizenship, you can see that they will defend the city of Chicago against this assault, and they will defend the suburbs of the city of Chicago as well," she concluded.

