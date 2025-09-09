Former ICE chief reveals what to expect from major Chicago immigration operation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As "Operation Midway Blitz" launches in the Chicago area this week, former acting ICE Chief Jonathan Fahey explains that Americans can expect "known targets" to be the focus on the sweep.

ICE has been ramping up its mass deportation efforts since President Donald Trump took office in January, including in large cities such as Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. In recent weeks, Trump has expressed interest in cracking down on crime in the Windy City, after a multi-agency surge in the nation’s capital has led to a decrease in crime and hundreds of immigration-related arrests.

"I think it's going to be very targeted towards a lot of people with criminal records either that have been let out of jail and maybe have been convicted or let out of jail pending trial," Fahey said.

TRUMP'S LOOMING CHICAGO TAKEOVER PUTS VIOLENT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CRIMES IN SPOTLIGHT: 'INCOMPETENT MAYOR'

The Homeland Security expert added that because both Los Angeles and Chicago are considered sanctuary cities, there could be similarities. Fahey said it’s likely that "the focus is going be criminals, gang members and things of that nature."

"It doesn't mean when they arrest somebody, if they're with a bunch of other people that are here illegally, those people are gonna get locked up as well," he continued.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have been adamantly opposed to a federal surge in the city.

TOM HOMAN PUTS SANCTUARY CITIES 'ON NOTICE' AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CRACKS DOWN ON IMMIGRATION

"The City of Chicago received no notice of any enhanced immigration action by the Trump administration," Johnson posted to X. "We remain opposed to any potential militarized immigration enforcement without due process because of ICE’s track record of detaining and deporting American citizens and violating the human rights of hundreds of detainees."

In a statement from DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin on Tuesday, she said the "operation will target the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens in Chicago."

Fahey said that Monday’s Supreme Court temporary ruling shooting down a California district court judge on ICE’s patrolling strategy in Los Angeles, could send a legal message to Illinois Democrats.

"I think it could help them legally. I don't think it will change what they're doing, but it could maybe prevent some sort of injunction or other type of thing," he said, as the Supreme Court’s stay on a temporary restraining order only applies to Southern California.

LOS ANGELES JUDGE WEIGHS SEVERE LIMITS ON TRUMP'S IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT IN CALIFORNIA

McLaughlin called the stay a "win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law," whereas the American Civil Liberties Union considered it deeply concerning.

"This decision is a devastating setback for our plaintiffs and communities who, for months, have been subjected to immigration stops because of the color of their skin, occupation, or the language they speak," Mohammad Tajsar, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Foundation of Southern California, said in a statement Monday.