Ex-MSNBC host accuses Trump admin of 'kidnapping' people and 'transporting them to concentration camps'

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross accused President Donald Trump's administration of "kidnapping" people and "transporting them to concentration camps" in a CNN appearance on Tuesday night.

"I think this is the challenge I have with even talking about this," Cross said.

"We are normalizing a government agency disappearing people," she added. "We’re normalizing — we’re talking about it like it’s no big deal that they are kidnapping people and transporting them to concentration camps, both domestic and foreign."

Kelly Jane Torrance, New York Post editor-at-large, interjected, saying, "I think that’s kind of insulting to Jewish Holocaust survivors."

But Cross fired back, saying, "I think it’s insulting what they’re doing. It is not insulting to the Jewish Holocaust. I find it insulting that you could even fix your mouth to defend this disgusting behavior."

Torrance asked if there were "gas ovens" at the detention centers, to which Cross responded, "It doesn’t matter! It’s a concentration camp what they’re doing, and they are disappearing people, claiming that these are people who have committed the most harsh crimes, but according to the reporting, less than 10% of these people have committed harsh crimes. So to do the victim Olympics and decide who had it worse, I can tell you I can participate in that, too."

"These are despicable comments that warrant an immediate public apology," White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told Fox News Digital. "Detaining and deporting criminal illegal aliens is incomparable to the horrors of concentration camps. Full stop."

"These types of obviously false, but very unhinged, comments inspire violence against ICE and Border Patrol officers who are simply doing their job and enforcing the law with the utmost professionalism. A radical criminal just attempted to murder Border Patrol agents because of deranged comments like this," Jackson continued.

"Tiffany Cross should apologize and CNN should not give a platform to dangerous rhetoric that inspires violence," she said.

Last week , Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Florida for the opening of "Alligator Alcatraz," a migrant detention facility recently opened in the Florida Everglades.

The detention center is located on the site of a former airport and is said to be able to accommodate 5,000 illegal immigrants, with the president working to act on campaign promises to remove illegal immigrants from the country.

