Dem doubles down amid firestorm of criticism over Guatemalan loyalty: 'I am both Chapina and American'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., pushed back against a firestorm of criticism that erupted on Monday after a remark she made sparked calls for her to be denaturalized and deported.

The congresswoman, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, described herself as "both Chapina and American" and as "from both Guatemala and Chicago, Illinois."

Ramirez "is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants and an American citizen by birthright," according to the news release that includes the controversial statement.

She made a comment in Spanish in which she reportedly said, "I'm a proud Guatemalan before I'm an American," according to a tweet from TheBlaze, which was shared by the official Department of Homeland Security X account.

HOUSE DEM DECLARES SHE IS A ‘PROUD GUATEMALAN’ BEFORE AMERICAN AT PROGRESSIVE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE

When retweeting the post, DHS shared a quote, which it attributed to Theodore Roosevelt: "There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism...Americanism is a matter of the spirit and of the soul. Our allegiance must be purely to the United States. We must unsparingly condemn any man who holds any other allegiance."

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., called for the congresswoman to be reported.

"Denaturalize, deport, and kick her off Homeland Committee. We know where her allegiances lie," Ogles wrote on X.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN CALLS FOR THIRD TRUMP TERM OVER PASSAGE OF ‘HISTORIC’ TAX BILL

Ramirez pushed back against the wave of criticism in a lengthy statement.

"Let’s call it what it is: today’s attacks are a weak attempt to silence my dissent and invalidate my patriotic criticism of the nativist, white supremacist, authoritarians in government. It is the definition of hypocrisy that members of Congress —who betray their oath each day they enable Trump— are attacking me for celebrating my Guatemalan-American roots," she asserted.

"No one questions when my white colleagues identify as Irish-American, Italian-American, or Ukrainian-American to honor their ancestry. I’ve consistently expressed pride in my heritage and history - a pride also often reflected in the origin stories of my colleagues. Only those who believe America should not include the children of immigrants or be diverse would attack me - and Americans like me - for honoring my roots," Ramirez continued.

DEMOCRAT ACCUSES TRUMP OF UNLEASHING ‘CAMPAIGN OF TERROR’ ON ILLEGALS AS LA RIOTS RAGE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramirez stated that honoring her "Guatemalan ancestry" strengthens her "commitment to America," adding that she is one of many Americans who represent the "idea of America."

"We are the living and breathing realization of the idea of America – a place where a multicultural, multiracial democracy can prosper. I am the daughter of immigrants and the daughter of America. I am both Chapina and American. I am from both Guatemala and Chicago, Illinois.

"Anyone who denies our claim on this country simply because we dare to honor our diverse heritage and immigrant roots only exposes how fragile and small-minded their own idea of America really is," Ramirez concluded.