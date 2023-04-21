‘Radical feminists’ torch Democrats for opposing women's sports legislation: 'This is a pro-girl bill'

`Two self-described "radical feminists" joined "Fox & Friends First" Friday to voice their support for House Republicans' "Protection of Women and Girls in Sports" bill.

The bill would ban transgender women from competing in federally funded schools’ female sports teams.

More specifically, it claims that allowing trans women to play in female sports violates Title IX, which bans discrimination on the basis of sex. A transgender woman refers to someone who was born with male sex traits and now identifies as a woman.

The bill received no votes from any House Democrats and is not expected to move forward in the Democrat-led Senate.

'SAVE WOMEN'S SPORTS' BILL PASSES HOUSE WITH ZERO VOTES FROM DEMS, WHO CALL IT TRANSGENDER 'BULLYING'

Women’s Liberation Front founder and chair Lierre Keith said Democrats are wrong to call the legislation "anti-trans."

"This is a pro-girl bill. We know that men and women have different physical capacities," said Keith. "For there to be any fairness for girls, we have to keep boys out of women’s sports."

She added, "Women have a right to a word for ourselves, and that word is woman, and men can't have it. The moment you grant them the word ‘woman,’ they then get our sports and our spaces and our prisons and our battered women's shelters and our health care and our everything, so they can't have it."

Women’s Declaration International U.S. president Kara Dansky called the bill "clean, clear and common sense."

"It’s okay to say that every single one of us is either female or male."

Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., does not support the bill. He said on Capitol Hill Thursday, "This mere debate has traumatized trans kids and their families across the country."

"Republicans continue to use the House of Representatives as a bully pulpit to punish a small minority of children rather than tackle the real and pressing issues facing our education systems," said Rep. Takano in a press release. "I denounce the passage of this so-called ‘Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act.’"

The Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, also criticized the bill for distracting from "real issues." They asked in a tweet, "Where are their [House Republican’s] priorities?"

Dansky defended the importance of the bill for protecting Title IX rights for women and called on female athletes to speak out despite the backlash that will result.

"Do it anyway," said Dansky. "Speak out and say, 'I do not want to compete with or against male athletes.'"