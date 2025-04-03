Rachel Maddow mocks Musk after GOP’s Wisconsin election loss, says locals gave him 'one-finger salute'

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow slammed Trump senior advisor Elon Musk on Wednesday night after a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election didn’t go the billionaire’s way.

During the latest episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the MSNBC anchor ridiculed Musk after his preferred candidate lost. The Trump ally sunk millions of dollars into the race on behalf of a conservative candidate.

"The people of Wisconsin, like, just gave him the one-finger salute," she told Meyers.

Meyers brought up the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, in which liberal Dane County Circuit Court Judge Susan Crawford defeated conservative Brad Schimel, a former state attorney general who currently serves as a state circuit court judge in Waukesha County.

Schimel was endorsed by President Donald Trump and Musk, making the election appear to be a referendum on the administration’s agenda, which has incorporated the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive as an instrumental tool in cutting government waste.

The election seemed to be a major repudiation to Musk, who donated over $20 million to Schimel’s race by way of aligned political groups.

During a rally in Green Bay on Sunday evening — where he also donned a classic Wisconsin cheesehead hat — he also gave out $1 million checks to multiple Wisconsin voters who had already cast ballots in the contest and had signed a petition to stop "activist judges."

Musk further added to the spectacle, calling the election a "super big deal" and declaring it to be "important for the future of civilization."

Meyers said that Musk "chose to make" the state election a referendum on himself, and Maddow agreed, mocking the figure’s spending and his rhetoric regarding the election.

"Yeah, if you spend $26 million on a judicial race – I mean that’s more money than anybody’s ever spent on a judicial race in the history of judicial races," she said.

"And if you come in, and you put the cheese thing on your head, and you say, ‘Here’s my $26 million, and by the way, the fate of human civilization rests on this, and you must do what I want.’ Yeah, guess what? It’s going to be about you."

Maddow continued, noting that the liberal victory shows that voters in a state that Trump won in the presidential election are sticking it to the Trump and Musk agenda.

"I mean that was a double-digit victory in a statewide election in a state that Trump just won," she said. "And so, if you’re trying to sort of take the temperature as to where people are, I think people know exactly how they feel about Trump and Musk, and that’s why the liberal candidate won last night."