Fox News projects Trump beats Harris in Wisconsin, flipping 'blue wall' state back to red

The Fox News Decision Desk projects former President Donald Trump has won the state of Wisconsin in the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump officially beat Harris in the once "blue wall" state, which was considered a toss-up by political handicappers across the board.

As a result, Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes will be allocated to Trump in his bid for the White House.

The Midwestern state has been thought to be crucial to Democrat wins for executive office. Notably, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's failure to campaign in the state was credited by many for her loss to Trump in 2016.

President Biden's 2020 defeat of Trump included flipping Wisconsin and a number of other states for Democrats.

Both Trump and Harris made Wisconsin a focal point of their presidential campaigns, visiting the state frequently through the last weeks of the election.

The two candidates each emphasized their support for workers in the state, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., even lent his help to Harris' effort to court working-class voters.

Trump deployed his own star power in the state, featuring former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre at a Wisconsin rally roughly a week before the election.

Fox News Power Rankings held that the state was a "Toss Up" going into the contest.

One of the factors that defined the race in Wisconsin was the significant gap between men and women in polls, with men more often supporting Trump and women more often supporting Harris.

