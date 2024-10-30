Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Fox News projects Trump beats Harris in Wisconsin, flipping 'blue wall' state back to red

Wisconsin was considered a toss-up by political handicappers

By Julia Johnson Fox News
Published
The Fox News Decision Desk projects former President Donald Trump has won the state of Wisconsin in the 2024 election against Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Trump officially beat Harris in the once "blue wall" state, which was considered a toss-up by political handicappers across the board. 

As a result, Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes will be allocated to Trump in his bid for the White House. 

Donald Trump, Kamala Harris

Trump and Harris are each fighting to win swing state Wisconsin which has gone both Democrat and Republican in the past two elections. (Reuters/IStock)

The Midwestern state has been thought to be crucial to Democrat wins for executive office. Notably, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's failure to campaign in the state was credited by many for her loss to Trump in 2016. 

President Biden's 2020 defeat of Trump included flipping Wisconsin and a number of other states for Democrats. 

Joe Biden

Biden won the state in 2020.  (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Both Trump and Harris made Wisconsin a focal point of their presidential campaigns, visiting the state frequently through the last weeks of the election. 

The two candidates each emphasized their support for workers in the state, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., even lent his help to Harris' effort to court working-class voters. 

Bernie Sanders speaks during the Democratic National Convention

Sanders has urged voters to back Harris.  (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Trump deployed his own star power in the state, featuring former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre at a Wisconsin rally roughly a week before the election. 

Fox News Power Rankings held that the state was a "Toss Up" going into the contest. 

Trump and Harris

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Harris in a side-by-side compilation photo.  (Getty Images)

One of the factors that defined the race in Wisconsin was the significant gap between men and women in polls, with men more often supporting Trump and women more often supporting Harris. 

