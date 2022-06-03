Queen's Platinum Jubilee rejected on The View: Monarchy was ‘built on the backs and the souls of slaves'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During a segment about the celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee on Friday, one host on The View expressed deep antipathy for the celebration, even though she used to love anything to do with celebrating the royals.

Co-host Sunny Hostin explained how her fondness for the "pomp and circumstance" of the British royal family has completely waned in recent years because of her study of western imperialism.

Hostin admitted she doesn’t care about the Queen's 70th anniversary on the throne or anything else currently going on with the royals because of how their legacy was "built on the backs and the souls of slaves."

She began by explaining how when she lived in England for a time, she was enamored with the monarchy. Jokingly, she claimed, "Everything is terrible except for the monarchy." She added that "The accents are great," as well.

SHARON OSBOURNE, PIERS MORGAN ON BOOS FOR PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE

"I actually loved the pomp and circumstance of it all when I was there and I sat outside and watched the changing of the guards and I loved all of that. I remember when Princess Diana married Charles, I stayed up all night and I woke up and watched it," she said happily.

But she quickly turned somber, reflecting on when she discovered the history of British imperialism. "But now that I learned a little more about the history of England and the colonization of ­–" she continued, before co-host Joy Behar interjected, saying, "The imperialism."

Hostin ran with the clarification. "The imperialism and colonization of the Caribbean and the fact that Britain and the monarchy took like $1 trillion from Africa," she continued, adding, "and I’ve learned that, you know, Jamaica is now removing the Queen from her position there, and Barbados removed the Queen, and all the Caribbean islands are removing the Queen."

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

As such, she declared, "Now I’m not as enamored of the pomp and circumstance, because it was built on the backs and the souls of slaves. So, I’m just not as interested."

"But I was enamored of it before," she added.

The View audience applauded Hostin’s comments, though co-host Whoopi Goldberg expressed that she doesn’t believe that should ruin the celebration of the Queen. "I still think it is great for them. I think it is great they have a – because underneath our carpets is more imperialism. Okay. Just ask the people who were here originally," Whoopi claimed.

Hostin replied, "Well, people know how I feel about that as well."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What my point is, I’m okay with their pomp and circumstance. That’s what they’re doing. That’s how they’re celebrating," Goldberg explained, adding, "This is a big old mark for them. I’m thrilled for them. Doesn’t happen here. We don’t do that here."